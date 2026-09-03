Instagram's Midnight-To-6AM Teen Ban: Will India Get It Too?

Instagram could be about to get a lot harder to use late at night, but only if you're a teenager, at least for now. Meta has struck a sweeping settlement with US state attorneys general over lawsuits accusing Instagram and Facebook of fuelling excessive, addictive use among young users, and one of its headline provisions is a night-time lockout. Naturally, the question on everyone's mind here is whether that same restriction is headed to India.

What deal has Meta struck?

Meta's deal, reached with a bipartisan group of attorneys general across dozens of US states, territories and Washington DC, settles litigation accusing the company of designing Instagram and Facebook to keep young users hooked, misrepresenting the risks involved, and improperly collecting data from children under 13. As part of the agreement, teenagers under 18 in participating states will, by default, be locked out of Instagram and Facebook between midnight and 6 am. A default two-hour daily cap on combined Instagram and Facebook use kicks in too, notifications will be muted during school hours, and parents get expanded tools to manage how their teens use the apps. Meta has also agreed to hide like counts by default, offer a non-algorithmic feed option, and restrict certain appearance-altering filters for teens. Most of these obligations are expected to stay in force for a decade, with compliance checked by an independent auditor.

So is it coming to India?

Not officially, at least not yet. Meta hasn't announced any plans to extend the midnight-to-6-am restriction, or the rest of the US settlement's terms, to India or any other market outside the participating US states and territories. Any suggestion that the same rule will apply here remains speculation rather than confirmed policy.

What India already has in place

India isn't starting from scratch on teen safeguards, though. Meta already runs a 'sleep mode' for teen accounts in the country, muting notifications and auto-replying to DMs between 10 pm and 7 am - a narrower window than the US settlement's midnight-to-6-am block, and one that was already in place before this agreement. Parents in India can also set daily screen-time limits for their teens and choose specific hours during which Instagram is blocked or accessible, giving families some of the same control the US deal would make mandatory by default.

What you can do right now?

Until Meta extends these protections to India, the tools available today rely largely on manual setup rather than defaults. That includes screen-time limits and app-locking features built into Android and iOS, alongside steps to prevent workarounds like VPN use. Expect more on these practical fixes as this story develops.