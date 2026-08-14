Instagram Unveils New Wordmark, Calls It 'Sharper And More Modern'

Instagram has rolled out a redesigned wordmark, the text-only logo that spells out the company's name, marking its first major visual update in a decade.

Mosseri announces the redesign

The change was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on both Instagram and Threads. In a post on Threads, Mosseri described the new logo as sharper and more modern while still nodding to the original design and keeping things simple. He said the previous wordmark had started to feel dated after being in use for close to ten years.

Design draws mixed reactions

The refreshed wordmark has received a mix of praise and criticism online. While some users have welcomed the fresher look and appreciated the new font choice, others have pointed out that the shape of the 'r' makes the logo appear to read ;Instagzam'. The new font incorporates cursive-style curves into the 's', 'r', and 'g', a choice that stands out given that younger generations are increasingly unfamiliar with cursive writing and may not immediately recognise the flourish on the 's'.

A decade since the last redesign

Instagram's last design overhaul dates back to 2016, when the company replaced its original brown camera icon with a rainbow stripe in favour of the now-familiar pink gradient logo that remains in use today.