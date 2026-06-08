Instagram Plus Up For Grabs In India At ₹299 Per Month: Here's What You Get If You Pay

Meta has officially launched Instagram Plus in India, its premium subscription tier for the platform, priced at Rs. 299 per month. The optional subscription unlocks a range of exclusive features designed to give users greater control, deeper engagement insights, and more personalisation options within the app. The standard version of Instagram continues to remain free.

Unlike Meta Verified, which focuses heavily on the blue checkmark and security, Instagram Plus is entirely about feature enhancement. The subscription is designed to grant power users advanced profile customisation options, deeper audience insights, and enhanced content controls that are completely unavailable on the platform's standard free version.

The launch comes shortly after Meta announced subscription-based plans across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

What does Rs. 299 per month get you?

The new package bundles 11 exclusive features into three distinct operational categories. Here is a breakdown of what subscribers get.

New Stories features

The bulk of Instagram Plus features are centred on Stories. Subscribers get:

- Secret story preview: Users will be able to secretly view any person's story without their name appearing in the viewer list.

- Story rewatch count: Subscribers will be able to see how many people have viewed their story again, meaning a second time.

- 48-hour timeline: Story duration is increased from the standard 24 hours to 48 hours.

- Weekly story spotlight: Users will be able to spotlight one of their stories every week for extra visibility.

- Story viewer search: Users will be able to search for any specific person's name in the list of people who have viewed the story.

- Unlimited story audience lists: Similar to Close Friends, users will be able to create their own custom audience lists without any cap.

Reactions and Customisation

- Animated Super Heart Reactions: Colourful animated hearts appear on the screen during a chat or interaction.

- Custom app icons and custom bio fonts designed specifically for Instagram and creators.

Profile Controls

- Profile Pins: Users will be able to pin a maximum of 6 posts on their profile, keeping their most important or favourite posts at the top. The standard free version allows only 3 pinned posts.

- Subscribers can also post directly to their profile and highlights without those posts appearing in followers' feeds.

How to activate Instagram Plus

Users in India can currently subscribe to the plan directly through the Instagram app for Rs. 299 per month. Payment is processed through the Apple App Store on iOS or Google Play Store on Android, depending on the device being used.

The subscription renews automatically each billing cycle. Users can manage or cancel their Instagram Plus subscription from within the app's subscription settings at any time.

Before subscribing, users should note the following:

- Instagram Plus is available only within the Instagram app on iOS and Android. It cannot be activated via the web browser version of Instagram.

- The subscription is currently available to users in India. Availability may vary by region and is rolling out in stages.

- Users must have a valid payment method linked to their App Store or Google Play account to complete the purchase.

- Instagram Plus is designed for everyday users and is separate from Meta Verified, which is aimed at content creators and businesses and offers features such as a verified badge and impersonation protections.

-Meta has launched this paid plan to reduce its reliance on ads alone, marking a significant change in its revenue strategy. The company says more new features will be added for Plus subscribers in the coming days. For context, Instagram Plus at Rs. 299 per month is more expensive than WhatsApp Plus, which is priced at Rs. 79 per month in India.