Instagram Now Allows Users To Reorder Their Profile Grid: Here's How To Do It

Instagram has rolled out one of its most-requested features - the ability to rearrange posts on your profile grid in any order you like. The company has announced that Instagram users can now rearrange their profile photos and videos however they please, even posts that were uploaded a decade ago, giving them far greater control over how their grid appears to followers.

Previously, posts only appeared in chronological order. The only workaround was the pin feature, which let users lock up to three posts at the very top of their grid, with everything else falling into reverse-chronological order behind them.

Meta told USA Today the feature had been requested relentlessly by users, but the company wanted to be deliberate about the rollout. "We know this is long overdue, but we wanted to take the time to get it right," the company said.

How to reorder your grid

Instagram is calling the new option 'Grid Reordering,' and it is straightforward to use. Here's how:

1. Open Instagram and go to your profile

2. Tap on any post you want to move

3. Wait for the editing menu to appear

4. Select the new 'Reorder' option from the menu

5. Drag the post to its desired position on your grid

6. Save the new arrangement

Pinned posts will continue to sit at the very top of your profile, as before. Note that the feature is only available on mobile, it does not work on desktop.

On a viral Instagram post announcing the change, users shared their excitement with comments like 'finally' and 'best feature change.' That said, the update has also reignited calls for other long-standing requests — including the ability to reorder Highlights, and a way to track who unfollows your account.

The grid reorder is a crowd-pleaser, but it is not the most urgent item in Instagram's backlog. In March, Meta announced it was implementing AI to automate user support, saying the AI-powered chatbot was 'designed to resolve account issues from start to finish', but the rollout backfired when hackers exploited the system to take over high-profile accounts.