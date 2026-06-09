Instagram Faces Backlash As Creators Reportedly Claim Meta AI Disrupts Feed & Privacy

Instagram users did not request an AI assistant in their private conversations. They did not want AI-generated recommendations replacing real user reviews, or an Explore feed increasingly dominated by synthetic content over posts from creators they actually follow. Meta delivered all of it regardless, with no opt-out option, and the backlash has been swift and measurable.

App analytics firms like Sensor Tower and Similarweb have flagged a sharp decline in daily active usage time across key demographics in India, the United States, and Europe. Users are not just complaining, they are closing the app. Average session durations have dropped as AI-generated content, chatbot interruptions, and an impersonal feed make Instagram feel less like a social network and more like a content farm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Creators are reportedly walking out

The creator economy was Instagram's engine. Influencers, photographers, small businesses, and educators built the content that kept billions engaged. That relationship is now fracturing. Legitimate creator accounts are being flagged and banned by automated moderation systems that struggle to distinguish real users from policy violations, while AI-generated bot accounts, some carrying verified blue ticks, continue to thrive.

Creators with millions of followers are publiily announcing moves to YouTube and Substack. When they leave, their audiences follow.

Privacy is the breaking point

Creators reportedly claim Every interaction with Meta AI feeds data back into Meta's training pipeline, often without explicit user consent. EU regulators have already moved to restrict Meta AI training on user data. In India, where over 350 million people use Instagram, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 creates similar legal exposure that Meta has so far sidestepped.

For a growing cohort of privacy-conscious users, an always-on AI layer embedded in their social app is not a feature. It is a reason to delete it entirely.

Network effects work both ways. When enough users leave, remaining users find less value and fewer reasons to stay. MySpace went from 115 million users to irrelevance in under two years. Tumblr shed 30 percent of its traffic after a single policy change. Instagram is not structurally immune to the same dynamics, particularly when the damage is being self-inflicted.

Zuckerberg may be right that AI is the future of social media. But forcing that future onto a platform whose entire value was built on authentic human connection may be the decision that undoes Instagram from the inside.