Instagram, Facebook Host 7,600 Ads For China App That Deepfake Women’s Faces Onto Sexually Explicit Content

Meta's Facebook and Instagram served thousands of advertisements for AI 'nudify' apps in violation of the company's own policies, with the ads delivered through one of its advertising partners in China, according to a new report by the nonprofit Tech Transparency Project (TTP), as reported by Bloomberg News. Beijing-based GatherOne, which connects Chinese firms seeking to advertise on Meta's platforms with the US company, was reportedly responsible for roughly 7,600 ads promoting mobile apps capable of transposing women's faces onto naked bodies and generating sexualised videos.

Meta accused of giving Chinese partner a 'free pass'

According to the report, Meta's advertising rules prohibit sexually suggestive ads or those promoting apps designed to digitally strip individuals depicted in images, yet the findings point to repeated failures by major platforms, including Apple and Alphabet, to curb the spread of such apps. TTP's director Katie Paul reportedly said "Meta appears to be giving a free pass to one of its top Chinese advertising partners when it comes to nudify ads," adding that the findings suggest the company prioritises advertising revenue over user safety.

Meta and GatherOne respond

Meta's Head of Women's Safety Policy, Cindy Southworth, reportedly said the company does not allow non-consensual intimate imagery or nudify apps on its platforms and takes steps to combat them, while a company spokesperson said advertisers who violate its standards can face penalties including account termination.

GatherOne, for its part, said it complies with Meta's advertising policies and maintains a zero-tolerance stance on deceptive practices, adult content, non-consensual explicit AI-generated material, and child exploitation. The company told the publication it is suspending new advertising accounts for AI nudifying and face-swap services and undertaking a compliance upgrade in response to the evolution of synthetic media.

A rare window into Meta's China ad revenue

The report offers insight into how Meta generates revenue from China, where its own platforms remain blocked, through intermediaries like GatherOne that help Chinese businesses advertise to global audiences. Meta reported $18.4 billion in China sales for the year ended 2024, accounting for 11 percent of its global revenue, more than double what it made in the country in 2022, though it has not disclosed China-specific figures since. A December report by Reuters had separately found that internal Meta documents showed nearly a fifth of the company's 2024 China revenue came from ads for banned content, including pornography, scams and illegal gambling, and had named GatherOne as one of the agencies facilitating such ads.

One app removed after flagged content

TTP's findings included an Android app that reviewers on its Google Play store page flagged for allegedly containing illegal content involving minors, despite being listed as suitable for all ages. The app was removed from Google Play on July 21, and GatherOne said it has permanently terminated advertising access for the entity behind it. Meta confirmed it has banned the app and blocked links to several other nudify apps, while Google did not respond to requests for comment.