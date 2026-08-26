Instagram CEO Denies Suppressing Teen Safety Data In Meta Trial, 'Take A Break' Feature Questioned

Instagram head Adam Mosseri pushed back against claims that Meta withheld findings on how well its teen safety tools actually work, testifying in a sweeping lawsuit brought against the company by 29 US states.

Mosseri becomes first senior Meta executive to take the stand

Mosseri is the first top Meta executive to testify in the case, which centres on claims that the company built its platforms in ways that fostered compulsive use among minors and worsened youth mental health outcomes. Addressing the California courtroom, Guardian reports that he denied pushing his team to conceal information, telling the court he was not encouraging anyone to hide anything.

'Take A Break' feature comes under scrutiny

Much of the questioning centred on Instagram's 'Take a Break' tool, built to nudge teenagers to log off after long stretches of scrolling. Colorado prosecutor Jason Slothouber noted that just 1.8 percent of teens had turned the feature on, and pressed Mosseri on why that figure was never made public even as he promoted the tool. Mosseri said Meta doesn't release every internal metric, though he maintained he had spoken publicly about low uptake on some features.

States allege deliberate design to hook young users

The case, being heard in federal court in Oakland, accuses Meta of deliberately engineering Instagram and Facebook to drive excessive engagement among children and teens, and links this design to rising rates of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues in young users. The states have also alleged Meta gathered data from children under 13 without adequate parental consent. Meta has rejected the claims, characterising the lawsuit as a bid for an outsized payout, and says its safety teams continue working on tools to improve the experience for younger users.

Stakes could reshape social media regulation

A finding against Meta could bring damages running into the hundreds of billions of dollars and force sweeping changes to how the company runs its platforms for younger audiences. Legal observers have called the trial a potential turning point for the industry, with implications for product design, child-safety standards and broader regulatory scrutiny of social platforms.

Former staffer's testimony adds to pressure

Earlier testimony from ex-Meta safety engineer Arturo Bejar alleged the company took a lax approach internally to addressing child safety concerns. The court has also heard from psychologists as well as current and former employees on how social media use affects young people. Proceedings are set to run through September, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg among the executives still expected to testify.