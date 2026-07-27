Infosys Fined €175,000 By French Authority Over Time-Tracking Flaws |

Infosys has been penalised €175,000 by a French labour authority after inspectors found shortcomings in the company's internal system for recording employee working hours. The penalty was disclosed by Infosys in a filing to Indian stock exchanges on July 25, following receipt of the communication from the regulator a day earlier.

DRIEETS cites reliability and monitoring gaps

According to the exchange filing, the penalty was imposed by DRIEETS Île-de-France (Direction régionale et interdépartementale de l'économie, de l'emploi, du travail et des solidarités), the regional labour authority overseeing employment and workplace compliance in the Île-de-France region. The authority found that Infosys' working time recording system did not fully comply with French legal requirements, citing shortcomings in its reliability, auditability, and monitoring capabilities for certain employee categories.

Linked to France's 35-hour workweek rules

The findings relate to France's statutory requirements around tracking the 35-hour workweek, overtime, and mandated rest periods, which employers are legally required to monitor through auditable systems. The regulator's inspection reportedly found Infosys' system fell short of these standards for specific categories of employees, though the company has not disclosed which categories were affected or whether it has been directed to overhaul the system.

Infosys says no material impact

In its filing, Infosys stated that the penalty would have no material impact on its financials, operations or business activities. The company said it is reviewing the notice and evaluating next steps, without elaborating further on its compliance plans going forward.