India's White-Collar Hiring In Quick Commerce Up 21%: Report

India’s quick‑commerce sector saw white‑collar job postings rise 21 per cent year‑on‑year, now accounting for 14 per cent of total quick‑commerce hiring as firms prioritise data analytics, product technology and supply‑chain strategy, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from job portal foundit said the sector is transitioning from rapid expansion to a sharper focus on profitability, predictability, and operational intelligence.

“India’s quick‑commerce ecosystem is moving from scale‑first growth to efficiency and intelligence‑led expansion,” said Anupama Bhimrajka, VP, Marketing, foundit.

The demand is strong for professionals across "data analytics, product technology, and supply chain strategy, as companies focus on improving forecasting accuracy, optimising inventory movement, and strengthening customer experience," it said.

While overall white‑collar hiring across industries dipped 2 percent month‑on‑month in January 2026, it remained up 9 percent year‑on‑year, the report added.

As delivery and dark‑store roles continue to dominate overall headcount, white‑collar roles are emerging as the strategic core of the sector.

Data and analytics‑led roles are the fastest‑growing white‑collar segment and accounted for 26 percent of white‑collar postings and grew 28 percent year‑on‑year. Product and ops tech followed at 21 percent share and 24 percent growth, the report said.

Supply chain and network planning posted 18 percent share and 22 percent growth, respectively.

Demand forecasting analysts, product managers and network planning managers were among the fastest‑growing roles.

Job postings increasingly mention SQL, Power BI, Python, demand forecasting, and cost optimisation as baseline requirements — even outside analytics roles, the report noted.

Mid-career talent was the growth engine with experience of 4-10 years accounting for 55 percent of hiring.

The report highlighted Bengaluru as the leading hub, contributing one in four white‑collar quick‑commerce roles, while Hyderabad showcased above-average growth, driven by ops-tech and scalable planning roles. Tier‑2 cities are increasingly hosting regional command centres and ops-heavy, analytics-enabled, and execution-critical roles, the report further said.