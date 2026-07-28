India's Telecom Subscriber Base Rises To 1.35 Billion In June, Broadband Users Cross 1.08 Billion: TRAI

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India's telecom sector continued to expand in June 2026, with the total telephone subscriber base increasing to 1.348 billion from 1.343 billion in May, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.37 percent, according to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday.

The overall tele-density improved to 94.31 percent at the end of June from 94.02 percent a month earlier.

Urban telephone subscriptions rose to 792.06 million from 787.71 million, while rural subscriptions edged up to 556.01 million from 555.39 million.

Broadband connectivity also witnessed sustained growth during the month. TRAI said the total number of broadband subscribers increased to 1.087 billion at the end of June from 1.080 billion in May, reflecting a monthly growth rate of 0.68 percent.

Wireless services remained the primary driver of subscriber growth. The wireless subscriber base, including mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), increased to 1.300 billion from 1.294 billion in May, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.45 percent.

Urban wireless subscriptions rose to 749.39 million, while rural wireless subscriptions increased to 550.86 million. Wireless tele-density also improved to 90.96 percent during the month.

The wireless mobile subscriber base alone climbed to 1.282 billion at the end of June from 1.277 billion in May, translating into a monthly growth rate of 0.42 percent.

Private telecom operators continued to dominate the segment, accounting for 92.73 percent of wireless mobile subscribers, while state-owned operators BSNL and MTNL together held a 7.27 percent market share.

TRAI said the number of active wireless subscribers, measured on the basis of peak Visitor Location Register (VLR), stood at 1.201 billion during June, indicating the size of the active mobile user base.

The regulator also reported continued expansion in Fixed Wireless Access services. The number of 5G FWA subscribers increased to 12.94 million at the end of June from 12.73 million in May, with rural users marginally outnumbering urban subscribers.

Total subscribers using Unlicensed Band Radio (UBR)-based FWA technology stood at 4.93 million, as per the data.

Mobile Number Portability (MNP) activity also remained robust during the month, with 14.78 million subscribers submitting requests to switch operators while retaining their mobile numbers.