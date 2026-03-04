 India's Telecom Sector Hits Record Highs: Internet Users Cross 1 Billion, Phone Connections Surge To 1.31 Billion
India’s telecom sector maintained strong growth in Q4 2025, with internet subscribers surpassing 1.02 billion and telephone connections rising to 1.31 billion. Broadband users crossed 1 billion, tele-density reached 91.74%, and wireless ARPU improved. Telecom revenues also grew, while 920 private satellite TV channels were permitted.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
New Delhi: India’s telecom sector continued its growth momentum in the December 2025 quarter, with internet subscribers crossing the 1.02 billion mark and overall telephone connections rising sharply, according to the latest performance report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Tuesday.

The TRAI released its Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report for the quarter ending December 31, 2025.

The report showed steady growth in internet users, telephone subscribers, revenues and average earnings of telecom companies.

The total number of internet subscribers increased from 1,017.81 million at the end of September 2025 to 1,028.61 million by the end of December 2025, registering a quarterly growth of 1.06 per cent.

Out of the total internet users, 983.29 million were wireless subscribers, while 45.32 million were wired users.

The broadband subscriber base crossed the 1 billion mark and stood at 1,007.35 million -- reflecting steady demand for high-speed data services.

The total number of telephone subscribers in the country saw a strong jump during the quarter.

It increased from 1,228.94 million in September to 1,306.14 million in December, marking a quarterly growth of 6.28 per cent and a year-on-year growth of 9.77 per cent.

Overall tele-density in India improved from 86.65 per cent to 91.74 per cent during the same period.

Wireless subscribers, including mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) users, rose by 76.45 million during the quarter to reach 1,258.77 million.

Wireless tele-density also increased from 83.36 per cent to 88.41 per cent. The mobile subscriber base alone grew to 1,244.20 million.

Telecom companies also reported improved financial performance. Gross Revenue (GR) of the telecom sector stood at Rs 1,02,475 crore in the December quarter, while Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) was Rs 84,270 crore.

Both figures recorded quarterly as well as year-on-year growth. Monthly Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for wireless services increased to Rs 194.57 from Rs 190.99 in the previous quarter -- reflecting improved earnings per subscriber.

In the broadcasting sector, 920 private satellite TV channels have been permitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

As of December 31, 2025, 335 of these were pay TV channels, while the remaining were free-to-air channels.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

