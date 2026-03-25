India's First LPG ATM Goes Live In Gurugram, Delivers Filled Gas Cylinder In Under 3 Minutes: How Does It Work?

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched India's first 24x7 LPG vending machine, the Bharatgas Insta, at Central Park Flower Valley Society in Sector 33, Sohna, Gurugram. The pilot initiative marks a significant shift in how urban households access cooking gas, eliminating the need to wait days for home delivery. This also comes amidst the LPG crisis gripping India, scrambling citizens to look for alternate options for cooking.

How the LPG ATM works?

The process is designed to be quick and contactless. A user begins by entering their registered mobile number and completing an OTP-based verification. The empty cylinder is then placed on an in-built weighing platform, where it is scanned via barcode or QR code. Once payment is made through UPI, debit card, credit card, or net banking, a separate window opens to dispense the filled cylinder. The entire exchange takes just 2 to 3 minutes.

No queues, no delays: #BharatGas launches ‘#GasATM’ to tackle #DelhiNCR’s #LPGcrisis.



Pick up a 10‑kg composite cylinder in 2–3 minutes, 24 × 7- tech‑driven relief right at your doorstep. ⛽️#Congress lost one more topic to protest at Parliament stairs! So sad... pic.twitter.com/UhGrtfHZEP — Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) March 21, 2026

The machine automatically stores the returned empty cylinder and holds up to 10 filled cylinders at a time. Smart sensors within the unit alert the nearest gas agency for restocking when inventory drops to two cylinders.

Bharatgas Insta dispenses composite cylinders

Unlike conventional metal cylinders that weigh around 31 kg, the Bharatgas Insta dispenses composite LPG cylinders made of fibre, weighing approximately 15 kg, roughly half the weight. These cylinders are rust-free, dust-free, and many are translucent, allowing users to visually monitor gas levels without guesswork. Officials have noted that the composite design makes them safer and far easier to handle for urban households.

Consumers using traditional cylinders can exchange them for the newer composite format directly at the machine.

The current LPG crisis

The launch comes at a time when several areas across the country are reporting domestic LPG delivery delays of 7 to 10 days. The 24x7 self-service model directly addresses this pain point, giving consumers round-the-clock access without dependence on delivery schedules.

Currently restricted to Bharatgas customers within the Gurugram society, the LPG ATM is part of a controlled pilot by BPCL to test automated gas distribution in urban residential settings. If successful, the model is expected to be expanded to other cities and residential colonies across India.