India’s first Green Technology incubation centre to soon open in NIT Srinagar

NIT Srinagar to get India's first Green Technology Incubation

India’s first green technology incubation centre called the ‘Greenovator Incubation Foundation’ will soon open at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar. The centre is expected to start by the end of 2023. The upcoming centre will focus on topics like AgriTech, EnviroTech, and AlterTech.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) will finance and support a three-year initiative known as Inclusive TBI (i-TBI) for educational institutions, idea generators, innovators, and entrepreneurs. This is to support startup initiatives, innovative ideas, and promote self-employment and job creation through incubation.

Aside from the softer aspects of GreenTech the proposed incubator would also address some of the issues that have the potential to affect the socioeconomic standing of the valley. It will also produce innovations that can be applied to other markets and increase the chances of interstate trade and commerce.