Indian Tech Firm Ai+ Signs Deal With Optiemus To Make 3 Million Smartphones in India, Likely To Create 1,200 Jobs

'AI Computing Is Like Oil & Gas, India Must Invest Deeply': AI+ Founder Madhav Sheth | FPJ Exclusive |

Indian smartphone brand Ai+ Smartphone has signed a manufacturing agreement with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL), a subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Limited, to produce mobile phones, tablets, IoT devices, and wearables from its Noida facility.

Under the five-year deal, Ai+ and OEL plan to jointly invest around Rs. 125 crore in India-based manufacturing, with production ramp-up targeted from April 2026. OEL will manufacture approximately 3 million Ai+ mobile devices under the agreement, with scope extending to tablets, IoT products, and wearables.

The partnership is expected to create around 1,200 direct and indirect jobs across manufacturing, operations, and support functions.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said the deal was a concrete step toward building an Indian brand that treats "quality and sovereignty as non-negotiable." He added that the tie-up was designed to ensure more value in the industry is "created here, not just assembled here."

Ashok Gupta, Director at Optiemus Electronics Limited, said the company was "very excited" to work with Ai+ and would support it as it scales smartphones and new device categories, with an eye on eventual export-led growth.

All Ai+ devices run on NxtQuantum OS, India's sovereign mobile operating system built on Android, which the company says is designed for transparency, security, and compliance with Indian data laws.

The agreement adds significant manufacturing depth to Ai+, which has been building out its product portfolio at pace. The brand entered the smartphone market last year with two budget handsets - the Ai+ Pulse and the Ai+ Nova 5G. It has since then expanded its portfolio to earbuds and smartwatches as well. Very recently, it launched the AI+ Pulse 2 as well.