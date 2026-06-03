Indian Smartphone Brand Ai+ Makes ₹350 Crore Revenue In May, Crosses 3 Lakh Units In Smartphone Sales

Madhav Sheth, Founder and CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies and Realme Ex-CEO | Instagram/ Madhav Sheth

Ai+ Smartphone, the India-born technology brand founded by former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, has announced a significant commercial milestone, crossing three lakh units in smartphone sales and generating over Rs. 350 crore in revenue in the month of May 2026 alone. The company says the numbers reflect the growing momentum behind its vision of building a 'new age technology brand from India. This comes just a day after allegations of Chinese-linked software andrebranded ODM hardware.

Ai+ launched in 2025 marketing devices like the Pulse and Nova series as 'expertly engineered and meticulously built in India,' emphasising data storage in Indian Google Cloud regions and strong privacy protections. Less than a year into its India market entry, the brand now claims to be one of the fastest-growing smartphone names in the country. The milestone follows the successful launch of the Ai+ Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, and Nova Flip in April 2026, which quickly emerged as key drivers of the brand's growth.

Commenting on the achievement, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said crossing three lakh units and over Rs. 350 crore in revenue in a single month is not just a business milestone, but 'a validation of a larger movement.' Sheth added that the brand's ambition goes beyond selling smartphones, positioning Ai+ as a vehicle for bridging India's digital divide by making technology "more accessible, more transparent, and more trustworthy." The Ai+ Nova 2 series is currently available exclusively on Flipkart and select retail outlets across India.

The milestone announcement arrives against the backdrop of one of India's most high-profile tech controversies of 2026. Ai+, founded by former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, launched in 2025 marketing its devices as privacy-first with data stored in Indian Google Cloud regions. An investigation by popular tech YouTuber Arun Maini, better known as Mrwhosetheboss, found pre-installed apps built in China with rebranded package names, hardware virtually identical to ZTE models, and an OS resembling Realme's software, directly contradicting the brand's sovereignty narrative.

CEO Madhav Sheth had previously addressed some of these points directly in video calls with Mrwhosetheboss, claiming the Chinese-linked apps appeared only on pre-production units and that the legal action was taken 'in haste.' Ai+ subsequently issued a formal public statement acknowledging the criticism and promising ongoing improvements.