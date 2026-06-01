Indian Smartphone Brand Ai+ Faces Scrutiny After YouTuber Questions Chinese Links & ‘Made In India’ Claims |

A major controversy has erupted around Ai+, the Indian smartphone brand positioning itself as a privacy-first, 'Made in India' champion. Popular tech YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss (Arun Maini) has released a detailed investigation questioning the company's core claims on data security, manufacturing origins, and transparency.

Ai+, led by former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, launched in 2025 with bold promises. The company marketed devices like the Pulse and Nova series as 'expertly engineered and meticulously built in India,' emphasising data storage in Indian Google Cloud regions and strong privacy protections. Marketing highlighted concerns over foreign (particularly Chinese) data risks, even featuring cartoon-style ads depicting privacy threats from Chinese entities.

Sheth positioned Ai+ as a patriotic alternative in a market dominated by Chinese brands, criticising competitors for relying on foreign software and updates.

In the video 'I Investigated India's Biggest Smartphone Controversy', Mrwhosetheboss breaks down several issues based on hands-on testing, app analysis, and insider insights.

- Chinese software and data handling: The youtuber found pre-installed apps (e.g., Phone Clone, Clean Assistant) linked to China-based Sprocomm Technologies. Privacy policies explicitly mention data collection from user input, automatic usage, and third-party sources. An Android researcher confirmed the apps were built in China with rebranded package names. This directly contradicts claims of keeping data securely in India.

- Hardware as rebranded ODM products: Devices appear to be sourced from low-tier Chinese Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) like Sprocomm. Visual and spec comparisons show near-identical designs to existing Chinese models. The Nova Flip, for instance, shares hardware identifiers, battery, processor, and components with a ZTE model. Ai+ is accused of minimal customisation rather than original 'imagined in India' engineering.

- OS similarities: The 'Next Quantum OS' reportedly resembles Realme's software, raising doubts about claims of fully indigenous development.

- Suppression of criticism: Multiple Indian YouTubers (including Gyan Therapy and TechWiser) received legal notices or court orders forcing them to take down critical reviews and refrain from negative comments. Mrwhosetheboss highlights this as an attempt to silence scrutiny.

Mrwhosetheboss concludes that while the products are affordable, the heavy reliance on Chinese ODMs and software undermines the 'sovereign' and privacy narrative, potentially delivering lower-quality hardware with the very data risks the brand warns against.

YouTuber alleges heavy accusations on Ai+

The investigation suggests Ai+ may be engaging in misleading marketing by overstating Indian development and privacy credentials while downplaying Chinese origins. It raises questions about consumer deception, data sovereignty in practice, and corporate tactics to limit negative press. Critics argue this erodes trust in emerging Indian tech brands leveraging national pride.

Ai+ response and ongoing developments

In his investigative video, Maini contacted Ai+ CEO Madhav Sheth and held two video calls with him to get the company's side of the story.

On Chinese apps/bloatware (Phone Clone, Clean Assistant): Sheth claimed that the phones with these Chinese-linked apps were test or pre-production units, not the final retail versions. He stated that retail units sold to customers do not have these apps. He denied that they were shipping Chinese software in final products.

On legal action against YouTubers: This was one of the most notable parts. In the second call, Madhav Sheth admitted that his decision was made in haste. He clarified that his fight was with certain 'agencies' rather than the YouTuber community itself.

Sheth defended the brand’s overall vision, emphasised investment in India, and pushed back on some of the manufacturing and privacy criticisms. We have also gotten in touch with Ai+ regarding these allegations and are awaiting their response.