India's PM Narendra Modi Crosses 30 Million Subscribers On YouTube, Highest Among Leaders Globally

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 30 million subscribers, becoming the most-followed world leader on the platform. This achievement marks a major step in his digital outreach efforts, with the channel serving as a key platform for sharing speeches, government initiatives, Mann ki Baat episodes, and other official content directly with audiences worldwide.

The milestone was widely celebrated, including announcements from official handles such as MyGovIndia, highlighting how this reflects India's growing global connectivity through innovation and forward-looking engagement.

Modi holds the top spot

PM Modi continues to hold the top spot among world leaders on YouTube, far ahead of his counterparts. Reports indicate his subscriber count is more than seven times that of US President Donald Trump and approximately four times that of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who ranks second among global leaders with over 6 million subscribers.

This substantial lead underscores the Prime Minister's unparalleled digital presence, where his channel stands out not only among politicians but also in terms of global engagement on the platform.

Comparison with other Indian political figures

Within India, PM Modi's YouTube following dwarfs other prominent leaders and parties. His channel has roughly three times more subscribers than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and over four times more than channels associated with major opposition parties like Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

This dominance highlights the effectiveness of Modi's consistent content strategy, which includes live broadcasts, policy updates, and personal addresses that resonate with a massive audience.

The crossing of the 30 million threshold comes shortly after other digital milestones for PM Modi, including record-breaking followings on platforms like Instagram. It demonstrates the growing role of social media in political communication, allowing leaders to bypass traditional media and connect directly with citizens.