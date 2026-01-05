 Indian IT Sector Revenue Expected To Grow 4–5 Per Cent In FY27, Says Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndian IT Sector Revenue Expected To Grow 4–5 Per Cent In FY27, Says Report

Indian IT Sector Revenue Expected To Grow 4–5 Per Cent In FY27, Says Report

India’s IT industry revenue is expected to grow 4–5% in FY27, leading to high single-digit EPS growth, according to an HSBC report, which notes improving demand, cyclical recovery prospects and a stabilising impact of AI on IT services.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Indian IT sector revenue is projected to grow 4–5% in FY27 amid improving demand and stabilising global conditions | Representational Image

New Delhi, Jan 5: The Indian IT industry’s revenue growth is expected to recover to 4–5 per cent in FY27, leading to high-single-digit earnings per share (EPS) growth, according to a report by HSBC Global Investment Research.

IT stocks likely to move in line with broader market

The report noted that IT stocks, which are already up about 15 per cent from their recent lows, are likely to perform broadly in line with the overall market in 2026.

“We still see an improving outlook, but now expect the IT sector to perform in line with the broader market in FY27. IT is no longer a long-term double-digit compounding sector, with the long-term stock return trajectory gradient lower than in the past,” the research firm said.

FPJ Shorts
Premier League, Newcastle United Condemn 'Disgusting' Racist Abuse Against Joe Willock On Instagram
Premier League, Newcastle United Condemn 'Disgusting' Racist Abuse Against Joe Willock On Instagram
Mahadev & Sons X (Twitter) Review: 'Such A Solid First Episode'; Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi Salvi Starrer Impresses Netizens
Mahadev & Sons X (Twitter) Review: 'Such A Solid First Episode'; Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi Salvi Starrer Impresses Netizens
Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Grand Cycle Rally To Boost Voter Awareness Ahead Civic Elections 2026
Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Grand Cycle Rally To Boost Voter Awareness Ahead Civic Elections 2026
'Congress Will Be Key To Mayor’s Post In BMC, Party’s Strength In Mumbai Set To Rise Sharply': Harshwardhan Sapkal
'Congress Will Be Key To Mayor’s Post In BMC, Party’s Strength In Mumbai Set To Rise Sharply': Harshwardhan Sapkal

Sector becoming more cyclical

HSBC forecast that IT stocks are likely to become “much more cyclical,” requiring active management of top-tier companies across cycles and volatility. However, it added that a potential cyclical rebound in CY26 or FY27 could provide additional upside beyond recent gains.

The report highlighted that the third quarter of FY26 was affected by weak seasonality and is unlikely to deliver positive surprises, with company-level performance signals remaining mixed.

Growth expectations recalibrated

“We had expected IT to perform better than the market in 2026. This view was led by a likely improvement in growth, less demanding valuations, a favourable base after three years of anaemic growth, and moderation in the sector’s AI overhang,” said Yogesh Aggarwal, Head of Research, HSBC India.

He added that IT stocks gained around 15–20 per cent between October and December 2025, compared with a 6 per cent return on the Nifty, indicating that a significant portion of expected improvement in fundamentals for CY26 or FY27 has already been priced in.

Improving client confidence and AI visibility

The report cited commentary from IT industry customers indicating improved confidence in the business outlook and a higher willingness to spend on technology. It also pointed to better visibility on the deflationary impact of artificial intelligence on IT services, with monetisation of AI through business-accretive deals appearing closer.

Also Watch:

Read Also
IIT Guwahati Scientists Develop Sunlight-Driven Catalyst To Convert Co2 Into Methanol Fuel
article-image

Medium-term outlook remains constructive

Separately, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in its latest report that it remains constructive on IT services from a medium-term perspective, citing expectations of a gradual recovery in global technology spending amid stabilising macroeconomic conditions and increased focus on digital transformation, AI and efficiency-led adoption.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian IT Sector Revenue Expected To Grow 4–5 Per Cent In FY27, Says Report

Indian IT Sector Revenue Expected To Grow 4–5 Per Cent In FY27, Says Report

Android, iPhone, and Apps: How Smartphones In India Can Deliver Earthquake Warnings Seconds Before...

Android, iPhone, and Apps: How Smartphones In India Can Deliver Earthquake Warnings Seconds Before...

India Launches First Government-Run AI Clinic To Strengthen Public Healthcare System

India Launches First Government-Run AI Clinic To Strengthen Public Healthcare System

'The Biggest Threat Is...': Aravind Srinivas Speaks On Why AI Data Centres May Be Less Relevant In...

'The Biggest Threat Is...': Aravind Srinivas Speaks On Why AI Data Centres May Be Less Relevant In...

IIT Guwahati Scientists Develop Sunlight-Driven Catalyst To Convert Co2 Into Methanol Fuel

IIT Guwahati Scientists Develop Sunlight-Driven Catalyst To Convert Co2 Into Methanol Fuel