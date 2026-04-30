India Tops Global Chart In ChatGPT Images 2.0 Usage, Mainly Consumed For Self-Expression. Pop Culture

Just one week after OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT Images 2.0, Indian users have topped global usage charts. The country has recorded the highest number of users globally for the new image model since its launch, outpacing every other market in adoption speed. But the more revealing story isn't the numbers. It's what Indians are actually making with it.

Indians are using ChatGPT Images 2.0 as a form of creatie expression

In most markets, AI tools follow a predictable arc. Early adopters use them for work, then gradually for personal projects. India appears to have skipped that arc entirely.

From the very first week, Indian users have leaned hard into self-expression, pop culture, and internet aesthetics, turning ChatGPT's image generator into something closer to a creative identity tool than an office assistant.

The top trends emerging in India tell the story clearly. ChatGPT claims that anime-style avatar transformations, fantasy newspaper covers starring the user themselves, tarot card-inspired portraits, paparazzi-style editorial shots, and AI-generated fashion moodboards are trending in India. Alongside globally popular styles like Universal Lighting and Headshot transformations, India has also spawned its own country-level prompts including the cinematic portrait collage and Y2K romantic portrait formats that blend Bollywood visual grammar with internet-era nostalgia.

ChatGPT says that the biggest trends emerging in India right now include:

1. Universal Lighting - Turning everyday photos into dramatic studio-style portraits

2. Headshot - Polished LinkedIn, creator, and celebrity-style profile images

3. Anime - Manga-inspired transformations and stylised avatars

4. Spring - Soft pastel, dreamy seasonal aesthetics

5. Style Me - AI-generated fashion transformations and outfit concepts

6. Flash - Paparazzi-style editorial imagery

7. Fantasy Newspaper - Users creating fictional newspaper covers starring themselves

8. Enhance - Restoring and upgrading older or low-quality photos

9. Tarot - Mystical card-inspired portraits and storytelling visuals

10. Blueprint - Futuristic architecture, room redesigns, and visual planning concepts

What is ChatGPT Images 2.0?

ChatGPT Images 2.0 is OpenAI's latest image model, built to handle complex generation tasks with far greater accuracy than its predecessors. It claims to render text and multilingual prompts precisely, a feature particularly relevant for India's linguistically diverse user base, and produces highly detailed visuals from minimal instructions.

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Crucially, it is also OpenAI's first image model with 'thinking' capabilities, meaning it can reason through a prompt, generate multiple distinct outputs, and pull in real-time web context for smarter, more relevant visual creation.

What's unfolding in India isn't simply high adoption. It's the early signs of an AI-native creative culture one where millions of people, many of them young, are using image generation to explore identity, aesthetics, and storytelling in ways that blur the line between fandom, fashion, and self-expression.