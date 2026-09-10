India Supports Safe, Sustainable Space Order Based On International Law: PM Modi | IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India supports a safe and sustainable space domain anchored in international law, stressing that while the promise of space is infinite, the responsibility to use it wisely is collective.

Virtually addressing the International Space Summit being held in Paris, Modi also invited France and other nations to be “co-travellers” in India’s next-generation space research. His remarks underlined India’s push for international cooperation as countries expand their ambitions beyond Earth.

Watch: Addressing the first International Space Summit via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today, our cooperation spans Earth observation and advanced technologies, uniting scientific excellence with human purpose. We invite France and the world to be… pic.twitter.com/ydmyx1Etdj — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2026

Space exploration needs shared responsibility

“We support a safe and sustainable space domain anchored in international law. Scientific data must serve a common goal with openness and integrity. India’s space journey reflects this philosophy,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India’s approach is rooted in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, adding that this spirit must travel beyond the planet. The message puts cooperation, rather than competition alone, at the heart of India’s vision for the future of space exploration.

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From imagination to saving lives

Modi said space has inspired people’s imagination for centuries and now plays a role in saving lives on Earth. “The promise of space is infinite. Our responsibility is collective,” he said.

He said the technology and partnerships developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) serve not only India but also the wider world, highlighting the country’s effort to make its space capabilities globally relevant, PTI reports.

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Modi credits generations behind ISRO

“Behind this global trust is the dedication and hard work of generations of Indian scientists, engineers and technicians. Working day and night, they have built ISRO’s reputation,” Modi said.

His remarks at the summit brought together two key themes of India’s space approach: pursuing the next generation of research through international partnerships while ensuring that the growing use of space remains safe, sustainable and guided by international law.