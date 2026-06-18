India Showcases Startup Ecosystem, AI Leadership & Digital Growth at VivaTech 2026 In Paris | Video | X / @PiyushGoyal

Paris: India is showcasing the strength of its vibrant startup ecosystem, rapidly expanding digital economy, deep-tech advancements and leadership in artificial intelligence-driven transformation at VivaTech 2026 in Paris, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

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India pavilion inauguration

Speaking during the inauguration of the India Pavilion at the Paris-based technology event, Goyal said the country's growing innovation capabilities are drawing global attention.

"India at Viva Tech 2026 is showcasing the strength of its vibrant startup ecosystem, rapidly expanding digital economy, deep-tech advancements, and leadership in AI-driven transformation," he noted.

"The India Pavilion stands as a testament to Bharat’s growing stature as a global innovation hub," Goyal added.

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Innovation momentum reaches Paris

The Minister said India's innovation momentum has now reached Paris following the successful culmination of Bharat Innovates 2026.

"Following the successful culmination of Bharat Innovates 2026, India’s innovation momentum now reached Paris, carrying with it the aspirations, creativity and technological excellence of a New India," he said.

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Minister tours exhibition

During his visit to the event, the Minister toured various exhibits and engaged with innovators, entrepreneurs and technology leaders from around the world. He said the exhibition offered valuable insights into the depth and diversity of global technological ambition and highlighted how innovation can be harnessed for the collective benefit of humanity.

"The strong and trusted India-France partnership adds further depth to this journey. Bringing together startup founders, policymakers, investors and innovators from both nations, this engagement reflects our shared commitment to innovation and sustainable growth," Goyal mentioned.

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India-France partnership

He added that such partnerships will play an important role in driving innovation-led growth and strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

New India global vision

He described the country's presence at VivaTech as a reflection of the aspirations, creativity and technological excellence of a "New India" that is increasingly shaping global conversations around technology and innovation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)