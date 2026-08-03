India Saw 15 Lakh Cyberattack Attempts During Operation Sindoor; 150 Systems Compromised: Report | X

India recorded nearly 15 lakh cyberattack attempts during Operation Sindoor, with around 150 of these attacks succeeding in compromising targeted systems, according to a new cybersecurity report. The attacks during the military confrontation with Pakistan in May last year included distributed denial-of-service attacks, phishing campaigns, malware deployments and website defacements, underlining the risks facing India's critical infrastructure and government systems during periods of geopolitical tension.

The findings come from 'Cyber Shikshit Bharat: Building a Cyber-Resilient India', a report released by Indian cybersecurity company Lisianthus Tech. Citing data from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the report states that India recorded more than 26.5 crore cyberattack attempts, 36.9 crore malware detections and over 29.44 lakh cybersecurity incidents through 2025.

Operation Sindoor exposes cyber dimension of military conflict

The report describes Operation Sindoor as one of the clearest examples of how cyberattacks now accompany military and geopolitical events. Attackers deployed a mix of DDoS attacks, phishing campaigns, malware and website disruptions alongside influence operations during the operation, with roughly 150 of these attempts succeeding in breaching targeted systems.

Critical infrastructure bore a significant share of the pressure. The power sector alone faced nearly 2 lakh attempted cyber intrusions during the period, the report notes. Telecom networks, including BSNL, came under sustained attack, while the President's official website reportedly faced prolonged DDoS activity through the course of the operation.

The report also names groups such as APT36, also known as Transparent Tribe, and SideCopy as having allegedly targeted defence, aerospace and government organisations using remote access trojans, including Geta RAT and Ares RAT. These campaigns, the report says, illustrate how cyber espionage, intelligence gathering and influence operations are increasingly woven into geopolitical competition.

Malware detections cross 36.9 crore in 2025

Among the report's most striking findings is the detection of nearly 36.9 crore malware instances over the course of 2025, a figure that works out to roughly 702 malware detections every minute. Trojans and file infectors accounted for nearly 70 percent of all observed threats, with attackers relying on increasingly sophisticated techniques to evade traditional security systems.

Indian organisations faced between 1,000 and 2,000 cyberattacks every week through the year, the report finds, with education, healthcare, manufacturing and government emerging among the most targeted sectors. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu remain the major hotspots for such attacks, though the report flags that smaller cities and towns are increasingly exposed to cyber risk as digitisation spreads beyond metro regions.

Data protection compliance remains a challenge

The report also raises concerns around India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, describing it as an important milestone while cautioning that implementation challenges persist. These include compliance requirements, cross-border data transfer norms, institutional independence and enforcement capacity. Many medium-sized businesses and startups continue to face practical difficulties in meeting the law's compliance requirements, the report says.

Recommendations for a cyber-resilient India

To strengthen India's cyber resilience, the report recommends expanding cybersecurity awareness programmes and building a workforce of more than one million cybersecurity professionals. It also calls for the creation of Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence, annual cyber risk audits, and greater investment in indigenous cybersecurity technologies. The report additionally pitches a National Cyber Crisis Management Framework to coordinate responses during large-scale cyber emergencies.