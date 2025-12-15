 India Ranks 3rd Globally In AI Competitiveness, Surpassing Major Economies: Stanford Report
India ranks as the world’s third most competitive country in artificial intelligence, according to Stanford University’s Global AI Vibrancy Tool. Behind the US and China, India outperforms several advanced economies, thanks to its strong tech ecosystem, skilled talent, rising investments, and robust AI research, highlighting its growing role in the global AI landscape.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
India Ranks 3rd Globally In AI Competitiveness, Surpassing Major Economies: Stanford Report | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: India has emerged as the world’s third most competitive country in artificial intelligence, according to Stanford University’s Global AI Vibrancy Tool on Sunday.

Details

The latest ranking highlights how India’s fast-growing tech ecosystem and strong talent base are helping the country play a key role in the global AI race.

The Visual Capitalist chart, based on Stanford’s data, shows the United States clearly leading the world in AI competitiveness with a vibrancy score of 78.6.

China is placed second with a score of 36.95, while India ranks third with a score of 21.59. This puts India ahead of several advanced economies, including South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Germany and France.

Stanford’s AI Vibrancy Tool combines several indicators into a single score to measure how developed and competitive a country’s AI ecosystem is.

These indicators include research and development, talent availability, investment and economic impact, infrastructure, public opinion, and policy and governance.

The tool aims to show where innovation and AI talent are growing and how seriously governments are backing artificial intelligence.

The data also shows that income levels play an important role in AI competitiveness. High-income countries dominate the top of the ranking, while upper-middle-income countries such as China and Brazil are steadily closing the gap.

India stands out among lower-middle-income countries, as it is the only one to feature so high on the global list, underlining its unique position in the AI landscape.

In specific areas, different countries lead different metrics. The United States tops categories such as research and development, responsible AI, economy, policy and governance, and infrastructure.

China performs strongly in talent, economy and infrastructure, while India features among the top three in talent -- reflecting its large and skilled workforce in technology and engineering.

The report also flags a broader concern. While the link between national income and AI competitiveness is expected, the growing gap between countries could deepen global inequality if access to AI growth remains uneven.

For India, however, the ranking is a major boost. It reflects rising investments in AI, increasing research output, a strong startup ecosystem and a massive pool of engineers and developers.

