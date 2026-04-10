India Launches First Indigenous Quantum Testing Facility In Amaravati On World Quantum Day | File pic

Amaravati: Marking World Quantum Day on April 14, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch India’s first indigenous Quantum computer testing facility at SRM University, Amaravati.​

He will also virtually inaugurate the Quantum facility centre at Medha Towers in Gannavaram near Vijayawada.​

The state government announced that Andhra Pradesh will be the first state to commission such a facility, with Amaravati Quantum Valley set to emerge as an international hub for Quantum computing.​

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As per the schedule, the Chief Minister will witness a live quantum system initiation, with the processor cooling process triggered virtually on the Amaravati 1Q system, as the system is housed at Medha Towers. At the same time, the Amaravati 1S system will function as an open-access setup, fully visible to attendees during the demonstration.​

With the establishment of the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility (AQRF), India now has sovereign quantum infrastructure. Amaravati becomes the anchor node of a national quantum hardware network, positioning India to design, test, certify, and manufacture quantum systems for global use, a top official said.​

Technologies developed through AQRF include cryogenics, precision electronics, and quantum-grade fabrication, with strategic spillovers into defence, healthcare, and semiconductor manufacturing.​

Under the National Quantum Mission, Amaravati Quantum Valley will host an IBM 133-qubit Quantum computer and has engaged over 80 industry and academic partnerships, positioning it among the top five global quantum hubs.​

The launch of AQRF on World Quantum Day adds an indigenous hardware dimension to Amaravati Quantum Valley’s portfolio, complementing its existing quantum cloud, skilling, and innovation infrastructure.​

Giving details of the programme, PS Pradyumna, Secretary to the Chief Minister, stated that it is a dream come true for the people of Andhra Pradesh, with the initiative of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu making the country’s first indigenous Quantum Computing testing facility a reality on April 14.​

He said the Chief Minister insisted on bringing indigenous hardware component manufacturing ecosystems to Amaravati to promote Quantum technology. SRM University contributed to this direction and made it accessible to students.​

The secretary noted that people have enjoyed the benefits of computer technology for more than three decades, and now it is time to switch to Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technology. ​

He added that the Chief Minister stressed the need to update youngsters' skills to meet the requirements of emerging quantum technology. ​

Following his call, lakhs of students enrolled in skill training programmes. At the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai alone, 2.5 lakh students

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