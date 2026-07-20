India Gets Its First Electric Flying Taxi Prototype, Promises A 110km Range On A Single Charge: Here's What We Know

India has taken a major step toward urban air mobility with Chennai-based startup The ePlane Company unveiling the country's first full-scale electric vertical take-off and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft prototype. Incubated at IIT Madras, the company revealed the aircraft, named PT-01, at its newly opened production facility on the IIT Madras Discovery Campus. Ground testing is expected to begin next year, with commercial operations targeted for 2028. The company plans to first deploy the aircraft for emergency medical services before expanding into passenger air taxi operations.

What exactly is an eVTOL aircraft?

An eVTOL aircraft combines the vertical lift ability of a helicopter with the forward-flight efficiency of a fixed-wing plane. Instead of relying on runways, these aircraft use multiple electric motors and propellers powered by onboard batteries to take off, cruise and land. The PT-01 weighs approximately 2.2 tonnes, has an eight-metre wingspan, and is built to travel around 110 kilometres on a single charge. According to the company, its compact size would let it operate from existing hospital helipads and rooftops without the need for extensive new infrastructure.

Why the company is starting with air ambulances

Instead of launching straight into passenger air taxi services, The ePlane Company has chosen to begin with medical emergency use cases. Air ambulances are seen as one of the most viable early applications, since hospitals already maintain dedicated landing spaces, and faster transport can make a critical difference during emergencies. The PT-01 has been designed to carry a pilot along with up to 200 kilograms of payload, enough to accommodate a patient, a paramedic and essential medical equipment on board. The aircraft is also fitted with multiple independent electric propellers, giving it built-in redundancy in case one propulsion unit fails mid-flight.

How far away is commercial launch

The aircraft remains in the prototype stage, and its path to commercial deployment will hinge on successful test flights and regulatory clearances. Ground trials are expected to begin in 2027, with certification flights planned for later that same year, ahead of a targeted commercial rollout in 2028.