India Emerges As Global Cloud Native Powerhouse With 2.25 Million Developers, CNCF Report Finds

India has emerged as a leading cloud native technology hub, driven by strong adoption of Kubernetes, hybrid cloud and AI-related infrastructure | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 19: India has strengthened its position as one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing cloud native technology hubs, with an estimated 2.25 million cloud developers, according to the latest State of Cloud Native Development in India 2026 report released by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in collaboration with research firm SlashData.

India’s cloud native ecosystem expands

The study, based on insights from more than 12,500 developers across 100 countries, found that India now accounts for approximately 11 per cent of the world’s 20 million cloud native developers.

The report highlights the country’s rapid adoption of hybrid cloud infrastructure, Kubernetes and cloud native technologies that increasingly underpin artificial intelligence (AI) development.

The term cloud native refers to an application that was designed to reside in the cloud from the start. Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform that has revolutionised how organisations deploy and manage applications at scale.

“The industry is shifting from AI-assisted tooling to AI-native systems built on open standards,” said Jonathan Bryce, Executive Director of CNCF. “The growth we’re seeing in India isn't just about adoption; it’s about the community actively building the infrastructure that makes inference possible at scale.”

Young workforce driving adoption

A key finding of the report is the youthful profile of India’s cloud native workforce. Around 70 per cent of cloud native developers in the country are under the age of 35, compared with 39 per cent globally.

Developers aged below 25 account for nearly 30 per cent of the community, significantly higher than in many mature technology markets.

Kubernetes and hybrid cloud gain ground

The report also points to the growing influence of platform engineering in reshaping software development practices. Kubernetes usage among Indian backend developers has reached 42 per cent, exceeding container adoption at 39 per cent—a reversal of the global trend.

Researchers attribute this to the widespread use of managed Kubernetes services, where developers interact directly with orchestration platforms rather than underlying container infrastructure.

While 71 per cent of backend developers use at least one cloud native technology or practice, only 52 per cent meet the criteria to be classified as fully cloud native, suggesting many organisations remain in the early stages of infrastructure modernisation.

Hybrid cloud has emerged as the preferred deployment model among Indian developers, with 44 per cent reporting its use, well above the global average of 34 per cent and the highest level recorded worldwide.

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Innovation benchmarks highlighted

According to SlashData Principal Market Research Consultant Liam Bollmann-Dodd, India’s combination of hybrid cloud growth, Kubernetes adoption and AI development is creating an ecosystem that is setting new benchmarks for technological innovation.

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