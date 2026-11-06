India Clears 12 Electronics Component Manufacturing Applications With Over ₹7,500 Crore Proposed Investment In New Delhi | X

New Delhi, Nov 6: The Centre has approved 12 new applications with proposed investments exceeding Rs 7,500 crore under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), expanding support for domestic electronics manufacturing and enhancing India's component ecosystem, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Friday.

The latest approvals include projects related not only to electronic components but also to materials and capital goods, broadening the scope of the scheme across key segments of the electronics value chain.

The fresh round of clearances adds momentum to the government's efforts to build a robust domestic ecosystem for electronics manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported components.

VIDEO | Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches Semicon India 2.0 web application portal. MeitY announces the list of approved applicants under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).Addressing a gathering, Vaishnaw said, "As someone rightly said, the true mark of success for us as a team is the fundamental change between what we were 10 years ago and what we are today. However, we should not think that we have achieved our goal. This is just the beginning; I would say this is merely laying the foundation for the growth of the electronics industry and for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. This basic foundation has been laid through a variety of targeted programmes. People used to laugh at us and all kinds of things were being said. But we silently kept working because we knew where our journey was heading... Our journey was designed to progress step-by-step: from finished products to modules, to components, and ultimately to raw materials. Today, for the entire battery cell, we are manufacturing copper foils; we are also producing copper-clad laminates for PCBs. In essence, across that entire value chain, with each programme and each approval, we are diving deeper into the value chain." — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2026

Focus On Domestic Component Manufacturing

Policymakers are increasingly focusing on strengthening upstream segments, including raw materials and manufacturing equipment, alongside component production, to deepen local value addition.

The ECMS forms part of India's wider push to establish itself as a global electronics manufacturing hub by encouraging investments across the supply chain and improving self-reliance in critical inputs.

Separately, the government on Friday launched the Semicon 2.0 web application portal under the Semicon India Programme.

India Targets $500 Billion Electronics Ecosystem

Meanwhile, earlier this year, an official factsheet said India is targeting a $500 billion domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem and $150 billion in electronics exports by 2030.

India’s electronics production rose from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014–15 to Rs 13.11 lakh crore in 2025–26, and exports climbed from about Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 4.24 lakh crore over the same period, the factsheet said on September 17.

"This sustained growth has established a strong foundation for India’s electronics manufacturing ambitions. The next priority is to deepen this ecosystem through domestic component manufacturing, higher value addition and stronger supply-chain resilience," the statement noted.

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Electronics Drive Economic And Technological Growth

Electronics have become integral to modern economies and everyday life. They power communication, healthcare, transport, finance, manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

From smartphones and automobiles to telecom networks and industrial systems, electronics drive technological progress and economic competitiveness.

A strong domestic electronics ecosystem is therefore critical for technological resilience, economic security and national self-reliance.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)