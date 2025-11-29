'India Building A Trusted And Inclusive Digital Ecosystem With 5G, Strong Data Laws': Jitin Prasada

X/@ERNET_India

India is working to build a safer, more trusted and inclusive digital environment by expanding 5G connectivity and strengthening data protection frameworks, Minister of State for Electronics & IT Jitin Prasada said as the fifth edition of the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF-2025) concluded on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural session, he emphasised that strong digital public systems, affordable internet access and a consent-based Data Protection Act are laying the foundation for a future where technology benefits every citizen.

‘Progress Needs Collaboration,’ Says Prasada

“The India Internet Governance Forum has made it clear that progress in the digital space comes from everyone working together. Our focus is to give every citizen safe, affordable and reliable access to the internet,” the MoS said.

Cybersecurity, Global Cooperation Highlighted

Highlighting India’s progress, Jitin Prasada said the country’s rapid 5G rollout and robust public digital platforms are helping extend reliable and affordable internet access to millions. He noted that India’s scale also brings significant cyber risks, and tackling them requires collective action. “Managing cyber threats is not the job of the government alone. Industry, academia and civil society all have a crucial role in building a safer online space,” he said, adding that India will continue supporting international cooperation to help nations still struggling with digital access.

MeitY Joint Secretary Sushil Pal said the forum showcased India’s achievements while also underscoring new challenges as AI expands across sectors. He pointed out that the India Stack has demonstrated a population-scale digital model for both developing and advanced economies.

AI Expansion Demands Greater Accountability

“However, such scale demands greater responsibility in strengthening user safety, combating misinformation and enhancing the resilience of core internet systems,” Pal mentioned.

The two-day forum, held at the India Habitat Centre and the India International Centre, brought together central ministries, global technology companies, civil-society organisations, academia and international bodies to discuss how India can continue shaping an open and resilient internet ecosystem.

Guided by this year’s theme, “Advancing Internet Governance for an Inclusive and Sustainable Viksit Bharat”, discussions revolved around three key areas: an inclusive digital future, digital infrastructure for resilient growth and the role of AI for people, the planet and progress.

