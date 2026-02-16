 India AI Summit A 'Mahakumbh' For Innovation: Union Minister Jitin Prasada
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia AI Summit A 'Mahakumbh' For Innovation: Union Minister Jitin Prasada

India AI Summit A 'Mahakumbh' For Innovation: Union Minister Jitin Prasada

Union Minister of State for Commerce and IT Jitin Prasada described the five-day AI Summit as a “Mahakumbh for artificial intelligence,” urging innovators to help India move from AI user to creator. He stressed democratizing technology, improving ease of doing business, and leveraging data as the fuel for inclusive AI-driven growth.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
India Summit A 'Mahakumbh' For Artificial Intelligence: Jitin Prasada | IANS

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada on Monday described the five-day AI Summit as the "Mahakumbh for artificial intelligence", saying that the scale and participation reflect a historic moment for India’s digital journey.

In his address at the ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’ in the key session, titled 'From AI User to Creator', he made a call to all innovators and entrepreneurs to embrace AI and develop new solutions through it that can lead India towards self-reliance and global leadership.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "we have successfully progressed from being users of AI to becoming creators of AI", the minister highlighted.

Technology and trade are emerging as the twin engines driving the country’s economic expansion, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Rajpal Yadav's Manager Shares Family’s FIRST Reaction To Bail In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Reveals Actor To Hold Press Conference
Rajpal Yadav's Manager Shares Family’s FIRST Reaction To Bail In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Reveals Actor To Hold Press Conference
Girona FC vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In India
Girona FC vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In India
India AI Summit A 'Mahakumbh' For Innovation: Union Minister Jitin Prasada
India AI Summit A 'Mahakumbh' For Innovation: Union Minister Jitin Prasada
Malegaon Tipu Sultan Portrait Row: SP MLA Abu Azmi Defends Display, As BJP & Others Protest
Malegaon Tipu Sultan Portrait Row: SP MLA Abu Azmi Defends Display, As BJP & Others Protest

Prasada stressed that the technology sector is moving at an unprecedented pace and warned that governments that fail to remain agile risk being left behind in the global race. He said India is already the "talent capital of the world", but cautioned that without constant adaptation to future technologies, the advantage could narrow.

The minister noted that artificial intelligence (AI) must go beyond being an academic subject and instead become a capacity-building tool for young Indians. He urged policymakers and industry leaders to focus on sector-specific and region-specific AI deployment rather than limiting conversations only to large language models.

Prasada said the Global South now wants to see tangible life-impacting AI solutions rather than theoretical debates. He added that AI must directly contribute to improving both ease of doing business and ease of living for citizens.

"The objective is not to keep advanced technology in the hands of a few but to democratise access across society," the minister told the gathering.

Calling data the "fuel" of the AI ecosystem, he said efforts are underway to make quality data available so that technology can genuinely transform lives.

The ‘India AI Impact Expo 2026’ is expected to witness the participation of over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. The event aims to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India AI Summit A 'Mahakumbh' For Innovation: Union Minister Jitin Prasada
India AI Summit A 'Mahakumbh' For Innovation: Union Minister Jitin Prasada
Anthropic In Eye Of Storm As Pentagon Threatens To Stop Using Its Claude AI Models: Report
Anthropic In Eye Of Storm As Pentagon Threatens To Stop Using Its Claude AI Models: Report
'AI Models Improving Rapidly, Sector To See Exponential Growth In 3 Years': Microsoft India...
'AI Models Improving Rapidly, Sector To See Exponential Growth In 3 Years': Microsoft India...
AI Impact Summit 2026: Indian IT Firms To Remain Focused On Profits Rather Than Jobs, HCL Tech CEO...
AI Impact Summit 2026: Indian IT Firms To Remain Focused On Profits Rather Than Jobs, HCL Tech CEO...
Realme P4 Lite 4G To Launch In India On February 20: What To Expect
Realme P4 Lite 4G To Launch In India On February 20: What To Expect