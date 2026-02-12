India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Responsibility Pledge Campaign On February 16 To Aim For Guinness World Title

IndiaAI, in collaboration with Intel India, will attempt an official Guinness World Records title for the "Most pledges received for an AI responsibility campaign in 24 hours" next week on February 16–17.

This nationwide ‘AI Responsibility’ Pledge is envisioned as a large-scale citizen-led movement promoting the responsible, ethical, and human-centric use of Artificial Intelligence, while building awareness, trust, and accountability in emerging technologies, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to strengthen AI readiness and promote responsible use of AI across India. As one of the largest efforts focused on responsible digital citizenship, it highlights India’s commitment to ethical and inclusive AI. Through a 24-hour national digital pledge, citizens from different regions, age groups, and backgrounds - especially youth - are encouraged to support trustworthy AI, data privacy, responsible technology use, and the fight against misinformation, the statement said.

Participants will receive an honorary badge from IndiaAI and Intel, followed by an opportunity to explore various government-led AI learning pathways.

Participation in the AI responsibility pledge is invited from a wide section of people, including students across all age groups, educators and academic leaders, parents and guardians, general citizens from diverse backgrounds, government officials and public sector representatives and members of the workforce across industries.

Those wanting to take part in AI Responsibility campaign can visit http://aipledge.indiaai.gov.in/

They can then scroll down and click on the “Take the Pledge” button to get started.

India is set to host the India AI Impact Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam here. Being hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the IndiaAI Mission, the summit will bring together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups, students and citizens from across the world. It is envisioned as a pivotal global platform to shape a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible and impactful AI and aims to move beyond high-level discussions and deliver tangible outcomes that can support economic growth, social development and sustainable use of AI.

The Summit will be structured around three core pillars -- People, Planet, and Progress -- with discussions focusing on employment and skilling, sustainable and energy-efficient AI, and economic as well as social development. Seven thematic working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South, will present concrete deliverables, including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure, and sector-specific compendiums of AI use cases.

Participants will also gain insights into how AI is impacting various professions and industries, the new skills required in the evolving job market, opportunities for startups to engage with investors and partners, and the role of AI in supporting farmers, small businesses and service providers.

With over 700 sessions planned over five days, participants are advised to plan their schedules by reviewing the agenda on the website, shortlisting sessions aligned with their interests, and adding them to their calendars. Sessions will address AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection and India’s approach to sovereign AI, including the development of indigenous foundation models for strategic sectors.

A key component of the Summit will be the AI Impact Expo, which will showcase practical applications of AI across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, climate action, energy efficiency and accessibility. These demonstrations are intended to help citizens understand how AI can solve real-world problems and improve service delivery.

Citizens are encouraged to approach the India AI Impact Summit as a learning and engagement opportunity—by preparing questions, exploring sessions actively, and understanding how AI can be responsibly adopted to enhance productivity, livelihoods and quality of life. The Summit aims to equip participants with knowledge and direction to navigate the AI-driven future with confidence and clarity.

Registration for the summit is available on the official website [www.impact.indiaai.gov.in], and attendees are advised to complete the process in advance.