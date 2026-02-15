India AI Impact Summit 2026: Agenda, Global Tech Leaders Attending, All You Need To Know

India is set to make history as it hosts the India AI Impact Summit 2026 from tomorrow, marking the first major artificial intelligence (AI) summit in the Global South. The five-day mega event promises to be a watershed moment in global AI governance and cooperation. Big leaders are coming in - from OpenAI's Sam Altman to Google's Sundar Pichai - and even our own business stalwarts like Mukesh Ambani and Infosys' Nandan Nilekani are going to be present. India's PM Narendra Modi will also come to inaugurate the big event.

When and where Is the India AI Impact Summit 2026 taking place?

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held from February 16 to February 20 at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Spanning five intensive days, the summit will feature more than 700 sessions across multiple thematic areas, making it the largest AI summit held globally to date.

The event's centerpiece, the India AI Impact Expo, occupies an impressive 70,000 square meters of exhibition space and will showcase cutting-edge AI applications from over 300 exhibitors representing 30 countries.

Who Is attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026?

The summit has attracted an unprecedented gathering of global leaders and decision-makers:

15-20 Heads of Government from various nations

More than 50 Ministers representing different countries

Over 40 Indian and Global CEOs from leading technology and business firms

Leading academics and researchers from premier institutions worldwide

Policymakers and regulators shaping AI governance frameworks

Innovators and startup founders driving AI innovation

This makes it the largest congregation of AI stakeholders ever assembled in the Global South, surpassing the attendance of the four previous global AI summits combined.

Global Tech leaders confirmed to attend India AI Impact Summit 2026

The summit boasts a star-studded lineup of technology industry leaders who will share their insights and vision for AI's future:

Tech Giants and Innovators

- Sam Altman - CEO, OpenAI (creators of ChatGPT)

- Sundar Pichai - CEO, Google and Alphabet

- Jensen Huang - CEO, Nvidia

- Bill Gates - Co-founder, Microsoft and philanthropist

Indian Industry Leaders

- Mukesh Ambani - Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries

- Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw - Chairperson, Biocon Group

- Nandan Nilekani - Co-Founder and Chairman, Infosys

- Leading figures from India's vibrant startup ecosystem and established technology firms

These leaders are expected to participate in high-level roundtables, panel discussions, and keynote addresses throughout the summit.

When is PM Modi participating?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to play a pivotal role in the summit:

February 19 (Thursday) - PM Modi will formally inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 during the opening ceremony. Following the inauguration, he will convene a high-level CEO Roundtable with global industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to deliberate on strategic priorities, investment pathways, and the future of responsible AI development.

The Prime Minister is expected to outline India's vision for AI governance and its role in shaping global AI norms while addressing local and regional challenges.

What are the Indian AI Impact Summit's core themes?

The India AI Impact Summit is built around three foundational pillars called 'Sutras':

1. People

Focusing on human-centric AI development, skill-building, and ensuring AI benefits all sections of society.

2. Planet

Addressing climate action, environmental sustainability, and using AI for ecological preservation.

3. Progress

Driving economic growth, innovation, and technological advancement through responsible AI deployment.

The Seven Working Groups (Chakras)

These three sutras branch into seven specialized working groups, or 'Chakras', each tackling specific domains:

- Human Capital - Building AI literacy and workforce readiness

- Inclusion for Social Empowerment - Ensuring AI reaches marginalized communities

- Safe and Trusted AI - Establishing safety protocols and ethical frameworks

- Science - Advancing AI research and development

- Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency - Strengthening systems through AI

- Democratising AI Resources - Making AI accessible to all

- AI for Economic Development and Social Good - Leveraging AI for societal benefit

What Is the India AI Impact Expo?

The Expo is a major highlight, showcasing practical, real-world applications of AI across critical sectors:

- Healthcare - AI-powered diagnostics, personalized medicine, and telemedicine solutions

- Agriculture - Precision farming, crop monitoring, and yield optimization

- Education - Personalized learning platforms and accessibility tools

- Climate Action - Environmental monitoring and climate modeling

- Energy Efficiency - Smart grids and renewable energy optimization

- Accessibility - AI tools for differently-abled individuals

Over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries will demonstrate innovations that are already transforming lives and industries.

National AI skilling initiatives

The summit will spotlight India's ambitious national AI education programs:

AI for ALL

A mass awareness initiative designed to introduce basic AI concepts to citizens across the country, ensuring digital literacy in the AI era.

AI by HER

A dedicated program to encourage women's participation in AI development and careers, addressing gender gaps in technology.

YUVAi

Youth-focused AI education targeting students and young professionals to build India's next generation of AI innovators.

India AI Tinkerpreneur

An initiative encouraging entrepreneurship and hands-on experimentation with AI technologies among students.

Day-by-Day Summit Agenda

Theme: Setting the Stage

The summit kicks off with:

- Keynote addresses from thought leaders

- Expert roundtables on AI policy frameworks

- Panel discussions on governance and regulation

Inauguration of the India AI Expo

- Networking sessions for innovators, startups, and industry leaders

February 17 (Tuesday) - Deep Dive Dialogues

Theme: Sectoral Exploration

Day two features:

- High-level panel discussions across priority domains

- Sectoral dialogues on healthcare, education, agriculture, and more

Launch of Knowledge Compendiums, including:

- AI in Health Casebook

- AI in Energy Casebook

- AI in Education Casebook

- AI in Agriculture Casebook

- AI for Gender Empowerment Casebook

- AI for Disabilities Casebook

February 18 (Wednesday) - Research and Innovation Day

Theme: Academic and Industry Insights

The midpoint of the summit brings together:

- Research Symposium featuring leading academics and think tanks

- Presentations of cutting-edge AI research

- Evidence-based policy insights

- Industry sessions with technology leaders

- Startup pitches and demonstrations

- Real-world AI deployment case studies

- Future-ready innovation showcases

February 19 (Thursday) - Opening Ceremony and CEO Summit

Theme: Leadership and Vision

The most high-profile day includes:

- Formal Opening Ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

- High-level CEO Roundtable with global industry leaders

- Strategic discussions on investment pathways

- Deliberations on responsible AI development

- Bilateral meetings between heads of government

- Ministerial dialogues on AI cooperation

February 20 (Friday) - Global Cooperation and Declaration

Theme: Commitment and Action

The summit concludes with:

High-level GPAI (Global Partnership on AI) Council Meetings

- Review of progress by member nations

- Alignment of priorities for inclusive AI

- Strengthening of multilateral cooperation

Adoption of the Leaders' Declaration

- Closing ceremony and commitment statements

Key Focus Areas Throughout the Summit

AI Safety and Governance

Establishing global standards for safe AI development, addressing risks, and creating accountability frameworks.

Ethical Use and Data Protection

Developing principles for responsible AI use, protecting privacy, and ensuring data sovereignty.

India's Approach to Sovereign AI

Showcasing India's strategy for building indigenous AI capabilities while maintaining data sovereignty and technological independence.

Bridging the Global Digital Divide

Ensuring AI benefits reach developing nations and underserved communities worldwide.