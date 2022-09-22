In a first since 2018, Google confirms India launch for Pixel 7 Series

Google hasn’t launched a flagship Pixel phone in India since the Pixel 3 series, which debuted in 2018. While the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 series were made available in other markets, the search engine giant never released these phones in India. The good news is that the Pixel 7 series is now confirmed to launch in India.

Google Pixel 7 series India launch confirmed

A landing page for the upcoming Pixel 7 series is now live on Flipkart. The page confirms that the Pixel 7 as well as the Pixel 7 Pro will be released in India. The global launch of the Pixel 7 duo will be held on October 6th, 2022. During the same event, Google will also unveil the Pixel Watch. At present, it is unclear whether the Pixel 7 series will debut on the same date in India. Also, there is no word on whether Google plans to release the Pixel Watch in the country.

Specifications to look forward to

The Pixel 7 will feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED FHD+ 90Hz display, whereas the Pro variant will be equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED QHD+ 120Hz screen with curved edges. Both phones will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Google Tensor G2 chipset will power the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. There is no information available on the RAM, storage, and battery capacities of the Pixel 7 series. Both phones will come preloaded with the recently announced Android 13 OS.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will come equipped with a 50-megapixel GN1 main camera and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX381 ultra-wide camera. Since the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a triple camera unit, it will feature an additional 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 telephoto snapper. Both smartphones will have an 11.2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Pixel 7 will come in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass colours. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will come in shades like Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. At present, there is no information available on the price of the Pixel 7 series.