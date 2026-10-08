IMC 2026: Reliance Jio Showcases 1,600-Satellites In Space Plan For India, Likely To Rival Starlink

Jio booth at IMC 2026 |

Reliance Jio has used the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in New Delhi to showcase its plan for a satellite network of about 1,600 satellites supported by 23 ground stations. The aim is to bring connectivity to places where mobile towers and fibre are hard to deploy. This new sovereign satellite connectivity looks to directly rival Starlink, which has been trying to enter the Indian telecom space since 2022.

What Jio showed

The display was presented under the banner 'Sovereign Satellite Connectivity'. It features a proposed constellation of roughly 1,600 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. The company says it wants the whole value chain to stay within India, covering design, engineering, integration, testing, launch, deployment and operations.

The 23 proposed ground stations would link the satellite network to infrastructure on the ground. Jio also plans to integrate satellite connectivity with its existing terrestrial network.

Jio booth at IMC 2026 |

Coverage goals and use cases

Jio's presentation outlines 100 percent coverage across land and maritime areas, reaching more than 600,000 villages. Remote villages, islands and border outposts are the key focus areas. The company also points to possible uses in enterprises, remote sites, aviation, maritime operations, government, defence and disaster response. Direct-to-device calling for rural areas is part of the vision.

Linked to the IMC theme

IMC 2026 runs under the theme 'Scale Without Boundaries'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition today. Jio says its satellite plan reflects that theme by extending network reach where towers and fibre face limits.

Where the plan stands

Jio says the satellites and ground stations are still proposals. In July, space regulator IN-SPACe found the 1,600-satellite plan 'technically sound' and comparable to global systems such as Starlink. Jio sought government support for ITU filings and for coordinating orbital rights with other satellite operators. Those steps, along with building ground infrastructure, will decide how long it takes to move from regulatory approval to implementation.

Reports have also described a phased timeline. Jio is targeting a test flight in September 2027, 400 to 450 satellites by 2030, and the full constellation by 2035. Jio did not announce any launch schedule at IMC.

While Starlink has spent years in India's regulatory queue, still awaiting final security clearances and spectrum allocation, Jio's 1,600-satellite plan is designed from the start around Indian rules, with data and operations kept in the country, and IN-SPACe has already called it technically sound. If Jio can pair that sovereign pitch with its vast customer base and a proposed 4.5-5 Tbps of capacity over India, it could challenge Starlink, though its full constellation is not due until 2035.