IMC 2026: PM Modi To Inaugurate 10th India Mobile Congress Tomorrow, With 6G, AI & Satellite Connectivity In Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on October 8 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi. The event runs from October 7 to 10. The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate it at around 10 am and address the gathering.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) are jointly organising the event. The conference programme began on October 7, a day before the formal inauguration.

IMC 2026: The theme and the four pillars

IMC 2026 is built around four pillars: Srishti (building the future), Samvardhan (fuelling growth), Sashakt (expanding opportunities) and Suraksha (strengthening trust). The event covers nine sectors, including 5G and 6G, AI-ready networks, semiconductors, non-terrestrial networks, cybersecurity, quantum communication and electronics manufacturing.

IMC 2026: Key things to watch out for

6G and the AI-era network: The third International 6G Symposium and discussions on telecom stacks for the AI era among the headline programmes. An ITU Build-A-Thon on AI agents for 5G networks is also on the agenda.

The 'sovereign' telecom debate: A CEO roundtable titled 'The Sovereign Inflection & the Future of Telecom' is scheduled. Scindia has also pointed to India's indigenous 4G stack, saying India is the fifth country to develop one.

Satellite communications: Satcom is a named programme track. Lauren Dreyer, VP of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, was reported among the global speakers on day one.

Semiconductors and manufacturing: Sessions will cover semiconductor and core-component supply chains and telecom product manufacturing. Scindia said at the venue that the country is moving "from a services nation to a product nation."

Cybersecurity: A dedicated Cyber Security Summit is on the schedule. Quantum-telecom convergence, 5G monetisation and an AI Safety India–UK panel also feature.

Startups and investors: The programme includes Startup World Cup India 2026, a 5G Innovation Hackathon and a Robotics for Youth Challenge. Organisers expect more than 300 investors, incubators, accelerators and venture capital firms, and over 700 investor meetings.

Global participation: IMC and the GSMA signed an MoU to deepen international participation and align policy dialogue with global telecom priorities, and the GSMA board is taking part. Modi met GSMA board members on Tuesday ahead of the event. A Ministerial Programme on 'Investing in the Next Billion Digital Connections' is also planned.

Organisers expect over 1.5 lakh attendees, more than 500 exhibitors and partners, 600+ startups and 900+ thought leaders. The programme includes 2,000+ technology use cases and 120+ sessions.

India's telecom connectivity figures stand at 1.01 billion broadband subscribers, over 1 billion internet subscribers, 5G coverage in 99.9 percent of districts, reaching 85 percent of the population, and 4G connectivity in 98.7 percent of villages.