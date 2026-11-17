Nvidia Employees Demand Jensen Huang's Return As CEO Hours After Resignation Amid Affair Allegations | File Pic

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has broken his silence following revelations about his alleged extramarital affairs, expressing regret over his personal conduct while thanking supporters for standing by him and his family.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media platform X on November 17, Huang also indicated that he would be willing to return to lead the technology giant if its board of directors considers his comeback to be in the company's best interests.

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In his statement, Huang said he had been overwhelmed by messages of support from friends, industry colleagues and people he had never met. He thanked those who had extended kindness to him and his family during what has been a difficult period.

Reflecting on his journey in the United States, Huang said he arrived in the country 53 years ago and described becoming an American citizen as one of the proudest moments of his life. He also reiterated his emotional attachment to Nvidia, calling the company his life's work and saying that building it alongside his colleagues had been a privilege.

However, addressing the controversy surrounding his personal life, Huang acknowledged that he had failed to meet the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia and admitted to making serious personal mistakes.