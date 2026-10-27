Hyderabad Techie Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Jumping Into Durgam Cheruvu Lake | Representative image

Hyderabad: A techie allegedly died by suicide by jumping into Durgam Cheruvu Lake in the Madhapur area of the IT hub of Cyberabad, Telangana.

Rajesh (25) jumped into the lake from the Cable Bridge in the HITEC City.

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Hailing from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Rajesh was working at a software company in Hyderabad

Rajesh, who was staying at a hostel in Nacharam, had come to Ayappa Society in Madhapur on Monday to meet a friend. He later went to Cable Bridge and allegedly jumped into the lake.

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On a complaint by Rajesh’s sister, Madhapur police registered a case and took up the investigation.

The reasons for the alleged suicide were not known.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were searching for Rajesh’s body in the lake.

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This is the second suicide case by techies in Hyderabad during the last three days.

A 29-year-old software employee was found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad, in the early hours of Sunday. She was identified as Archana Chaudhary Malik, a native of Uttar Pradesh who worked for a software company.

According to police, the woman made a video call to one of her colleagues at around 2:30 a.m. while he was attending a function with his mother outside Hyderabad and allegedly threatened to end her life if he did not marry her.

Police said he later tried to contact her repeatedly but received no response. He reached her flat around 5.30 a.m. and found the door locked from inside.

He alerted the police. The patrol police reached the spot, forced open the door and found her hanging.

Police personnel secured the scene, and a clues team examined the premises to gather evidence. Archana's body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Archana’s colleague hails from Uttarakhand, and they were reportedly in a relationship for the last four years.

Police were examining the circumstances preceding her death, including the reported relationship and other possible factors.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)