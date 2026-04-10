How To Rebuild Our Lives In India?Oracle Layoffs Force NRI Couple To Return Back As 60-Day Deadline Looms

Oracle Layoffs Force NRI Couple To Return To India As 60-Day Deadline Looms | IANS

A US-based NRI couple has decided to return to India after both were laid off by their respective companies, with the husband among the 30,000 employees impacted by Oracle's recent global workforce reduction. Facing a 60-day visa grace period and no immigration pathway forward, the couple is planning a July return to rebuild their lives in India.

The wife shared their situation on Reddit, seeking advice on navigating the transition. She explained that her husband's 60-day grace period began on April 11, and with no approved PERM or I-140 petition, he cannot renew his H1-B visa. She herself was laid off in October 2025 and had been waiting for her H4 dependent visa when the latest blow struck.

Seeking guidance on job market realities

In the Reddit post, the woman asked fellow users about timeline expectations for landing jobs in India and requested tips from others who had made similar moves. The couple wants to understand how long the job search might take once they return and how to strategically plan their professional restart.

Community offers reassurance and practical advice

Reddit users responded with a mix of encouragement and practical guidance. Several commenters emphasised that India's job market, while challenging, may actually offer better prospects than the current US landscape for laid-off tech workers.

One user advised the couple to update their resumes with Indian contact numbers to ensure recruiters take their applications seriously. Another encouraged them to take time to process the emotional toll before diving into logistics, warning that the stress could become overwhelming without adequate mental space.

The job market is uncertain across the globe, including India. Almost 12,000 employees were laid off in India as well, from Oracle. Indian employees fell prey to the recent Amazon layoffs as well.