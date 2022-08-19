How to check whether a phone supports 5G connectivity?

5G networks will start soon in India. Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw stated earlier this month that 5G services could begin in October of this year. However, Jio and Airtel are reportedly planning to deploy 5G networks as early as this month. Vi is the other major Indian telecom operator that will be launching 5G services in the country.

Prime Minister Modi said that 5G will be launched sooner than expected in India. He went on to say that 5G would be 10 times faster than 4G. 5G promises download speeds of up to 10Gbps and upload speeds of up to 1Gbps. In comparison, 4G offers 150Mbps download speeds and up to 50Mbps upload speeds. It offers low latency, increased bandwidth, and supports a wide array of connected devices like self-driving cars, drones, gaming, IoT devices, and more.

To experience the benefits of 5G connectivity, one should have a 5G-supported smartphone. While 5G networks haven’t started in India, 5G-enabled phones have been available in the country since 2020. At present, various smartphone brands, such as Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, iQOO, Apple, OnePlus, Motorola, Infinix, Tecno, Motorola, and Lava, are offering 5G phones at different points in the country. The Redmi Note 10T from last year, which is currently priced at Rs 11,999, is the most affordable 5G phone. Smartphone OEMs are expected to release 5G phones for less than Rs 10,000 in the future.

Steps to check whether a phone supports 5G networks

On an Android device, navigate to the Settings app.

Tap on the ‘W-Fi & Network’

Click on ‘SIM & Network’ and head to ‘Preferred network type’

If you see '2G/3G/4G' mentioned here, your device does not support 5G. However, if you see '2G/3G/4G/5G', you have a 5G-ready device.

Things to consider before purchasing a 5G smartphone

If your phone does not support 5G connectivity, you will have to purchase a 5G-ready handset. It is recommended to buy a 5G phone that supports a greater number of 5G bands for better coverage. 5G networks may consume a lot of battery power. Hence, it is advisable to purchase a 5G phone with a bigger battery.

