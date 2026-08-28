How To Check Battery Health On Your Android Smartphone | AI Generated Image

Smartphone batteries naturally wear down over time. Every charge cycle - a full charge from 0 to 100 percent - causes a certain degree of deterioration, which affects how much charge the battery can eventually hold. Google now lets Android users track this decline directly from their phone's Settings menu, making it easier to monitor battery condition without relying on third-party apps.

Why battery health matters

Keeping track of battery health serves several practical purposes. It shows how much a phone's battery has degraded since purchase and how quickly that decline is happening, giving users a chance to adjust their charging habits before the problem worsens.

The data is also useful for planning ahead knowing when a battery replacement might be needed, and understanding why a phone's battery life feels shorter than it used to. Battery condition can additionally influence a device's resale value, so checking it beforehand can help set realistic expectations when selling a handset.

It's worth noting that Android only provides an estimated health percentage, calculated against the battery's original capacity when the phone was new.

How to check Battery Health on an Android smartphone:

- On your phone, open the Settings menu.

- Scroll down and go to Battery and charging.

- Tap Battery Health on the new screen.

- View the exact battery percentage under Battery capacity.

- Tap battery health tips for suggestions on preserving battery life.

- Adaptive Charging can also be turned on, and battery charging limits set, from the same screen.

Tips to improve Battery Health:

Within the Battery and charging menu, Google outlines several ways users can slow down battery degradation:

- Keep software updated: Running the latest available Android version helps ensure optimal efficiency.

- Turn on Adaptive Charging: This adjusts charging behaviour based on usage patterns, helping prevent overcharging and overheating — both of which can accelerate battery damage.

- Avoid extreme temperatures: Exposing a phone to excessive heat or cold can drain battery health faster.

- Disable unused features: Background apps and processes can silently drain battery life, leading to more frequent charging and a higher cycle count over time.