How Many Satellites Does India Have In Orbit? A Look At ISRO's Fleet In The Sky |

India's space programme marked another milestone in the early hours, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launching its GSLV-F17 rocket carrying the EOS-05 (GISAT-1A) Earth observation satellite - India's first imaging satellite to be placed in geosynchronous orbit, positioned to monitor the country's territory and coastline from an altitude of 36,000 km and capture images covering almost the entire country as frequently as once every 10 minutes. The mission marked the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), according to ISRO.

The launch offers a natural moment to take stock of exactly how many satellites India has sent into orbit, and how many remain functional today.

Six decades, hundreds of satellites

India's satellite programme dates back to 1975, when it launched its first satellite, Aryabhata. Since then, the country's space effort has scaled up dramatically. According to a written reply by Union Minister of State for Space Jitendra Singh in Parliament, ISRO has launched a total of 129 satellites of Indian origin and 342 foreign satellites belonging to 36 countries since 1975, of which nearly 39 are commercial satellites and the rest are nano-satellites.

Civilian Fleet: Communication, navigation, Earth observation, science

Government data places India's active civilian satellite count at just over 50. In his reply to Parliament, Singh stated that India has a total of 53 operational satellites in space providing various identified services to the nation - 21 communication satellites, 8 navigation satellites, 21 Earth observation satellites and 3 science satellites.

The communication fleet, under the INSAT/GSAT series, supports telecom, broadcasting and weather services. The Earth observation constellation, including the Cartosat and RISAT families, handles mapping, agriculture, disaster response and urban planning. On the navigation front, India's NavIC (IRNSS) regional system has seen steady expansion: as of an August 2025 parliamentary reply, 11 NavIC satellites have been put in orbit, with four currently providing Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services, four used for one-way message broadcast, and one decommissioned after completing its service life.

The government told Parliament this year that NVS-03 is ready for launch and NVS-04 and NVS-05 are in advanced stages of realisation, with a further navigation satellite planned thereafter to restore the constellation's full strength.

Not all satellites age equally - or safely

Age and orbital congestion are emerging concerns. In an August 2026 written reply, Singh told the Lok Sabha that 20 of India's 22 active satellites in low-Earth orbit are at higher risk of colliding with space objects, citing the growing density of debris and spacecraft in that zone. ISRO carried out 20 collision avoidance manoeuvres in 2025 and nine more so far in 2026 to keep its LEO fleet safe.

Fast-expanding constellation for military

India's defence establishment has traditionally relied on a small number of dedicated strategic satellites - the government has previously indicated India currently has three dedicated satellites for strategic use - but that footprint is set to multiply sharply. Officials confirmed at Aero India 2025 that the first satellites under the third phase of India's Space-Based Surveillance programme (SBS-3) will be launched by 2027-28, with a total of 52 satellites planned under the Rs 27,000-crore programme.

Unlike the earlier two phases, which were entirely ISRO-built, this round will see the private sector build 31 of the satellites while ISRO constructs the remaining 21, with the programme having received Cabinet Committee on Security approval. These satellites are intended to help the Army, Navy and Air Force track enemy movements, monitor borders and improve real-time coordination during military operations, and officials noted ISRO is also partnering with France on some of these surveillance satellites under a January 2024 defence space cooperation agreement.