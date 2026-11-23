How Long Does It Take To Finish Playing GTA 6? |

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI, released on November 19, is shaping up to be a long game. Reports put the main story at around 50 hours, and reviewers who have played the final version report slightly longer. Players aiming for every trophy and achievement are looking at roughly 200 hours.

GTA 6 main story: 50 hours or more

The 50-hour figure was first reported by Insider Gaming. The outlet said the campaign has nearly 100 missions spread across five chapters. The estimate covers only the main missions. Actual time depends on skill level, difficulty and how much a player explores between missions.

Reviews of the finished game have given somewhat higher numbers. Video Games Chronicle puts a campaign-only run at around 60 hours, and says the total goes past 100 hours once most major side content is included. Vice's review team said it took about 120 hours to finish the story and about 70 percent of the side content and map.

GTA 6: Side content and wider estimates

Estimates for a playthrough that mixes story and side activities vary by outlet. One guide pegs the story at 50 hours, and the story plus side missions at about 80 hours. The numbers are rough because players differ in how much they explore. Hours spent driving around Vice City or listening to the in-game radio are not counted in any of these estimates.

For comparison, the same guide puts GTA V's main story at about 32 hours and Red Dead Redemption 2's at about 50 hours. This puts GTA 6's campaign at the upper end of Rockstar's recent releases.

GTA 6: Trophies and 100 percent completion

For completionists, the figure is much higher. Insider Gaming reports that players chasing the Platinum Trophy or full completion may need at least 200 hours. The game reportedly has 55 achievements. The Platinum trophy requires 100 percent completion.

Part of the extra time comes from a wildlife-scanning task. Reports say players will need to scan all 170 animal species on the map. Insider Gaming has also noted that some trophies and achievements may depend on random chance, which makes the completion time harder to predict.

GTA 6: What players should expect

The 50-hour and 200-hour estimates are approximate, and they were reported before launch and in the first days after release. Individual playtimes will vary, and totals may change as more players finish the game.