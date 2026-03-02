Honor Unveils 'Robot Phone' With 200-Megapixel Motorised Camera At MWC 2026: All Details | @hkyamane

Chinese tech brand Honor has taken the wraps off one of the most unconventional devices seen on the Mobile World Congress show floor in years. Presented at MWC 2026 in Barcelona as a prototype, the Honor Robot Phone merges smartphone hardware with robotics-grade motion control and embodied artificial intelligence - effectively giving a handset the ability to look around, respond to commands, and express emotion through physical movement.

Honor Robot Phone has a motorised camera

At the heart of the Robot Phone is a 200-megapixel camera mounted on a mechanical four-degree-of-freedom (4DoF) gimbal - the first of its kind to be integrated directly into a smartphone chassis. Unlike conventional optical image stabilisation, this gimbal physically pivots and rotates the camera module to keep subjects in frame.

The result is a suite of new shooting modes - AI Object Tracking locks onto moving subjects in real time; Super Steady Video delivers fluid stabilisation in high-action scenarios; and AI SpinShot enables intelligent 90-degree and 180-degree rotational sweeps - previously the preserve of dedicated camera rigs - all achievable one-handed.

Honor Robot Phone can 'express'

Beyond imaging, Honor has engineered the Robot Phone's camera module to communicate expressively. The device can nod in affirmation, shake its head in refusal, and gyrate to the rhythm of music - all via voice or text commands. Honor describes this as 'emotional body language', positioning the handset as a companion rather than a passive tool.

During video calls, the camera autonomously tracks the user's face using robot-grade motion control, maintaining framing even as the caller moves around the room - a capability Honor calls All-Angle AI Video Calling.

Honor claims that it engineered a custom micro motor that is 70 percent smaller than mainstream industry equivalents. The chassis uses high-performance materials with 2,800 MPa tensile strength, precision-engineered to 0.001mm simulation accuracy to accommodate the added mechanical complexity without ballooning the device's footprint.

The miniaturised motor enabled integration of what Honor claims is the industry's smallest 4DoF gimbal system - the foundational hardware that makes the phone's expressive motion and cinematic stabilisation possible.

To validate its cinematic credentials, Honor has entered into a strategic technical collaboration with ARRI - the Munich-based manufacturer whose cameras are standards on Hollywood film sets. The first fruits of that partnership will debut on the commercial Robot Phone, lending professional-grade imaging science to what is ultimately a consumer pocket device.

The Robot Phone fits within Honor's wider Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI) strategy - an approach the company says integrates robotics, perceptive computing, and multimodal AI into consumer devices. It was unveiled alongside a raft of other new products at MWC, including the Magic V6 foldable, the MagicPad 4 tablet, and the MagicBook Pro 14 laptop.

Honor Robot Phone is still a prototype

The Robot Phone remains a prototype for now. Honor has indicated a commercial launch is planned for the second half of 2026, but pricing and regional availability have not been announced. Given the bespoke miniaturised motor, high-performance materials, and ARRI collaboration involved, industry observers expect it to land in the premium tier.