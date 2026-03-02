Holi 2026 Sale: Check Out Offers From Oppo, Samsung, Dreame, & MSI

As India gears up to celebrate Holi, several consumer tech and electronics brands have announced limited-time offers running through the first week of March 2026, combining price cuts, EMI benefits, and extended warranties to woo festive shoppers. Big tech giants like Oppo, Samsung, Dreame, and MSI are offering price cuts and discounts on account of Holi.

Oppo

Oppo's Holi sale runs from March 1 to 8, bringing flat price reductions on three of its popular smartphones. The Find X9 5G sees a Rs. 5,500 cut, now priced from Rs. 69,499. The Reno 15 5G drops by Rs. 4,600 to Rs. 41,399, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G gets the steepest discount of Rs. 6,000, bringing it down to Rs. 53,999. Buyers can also benefit from no-cost EMI options of up to 24 months on eligible models, and up to 10 percent cashback on transactions through select bank cards - including SBI, ICICI, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra - as well as on UPI payments.

Samsung

Samsung is offering price cuts across select Galaxy smartphones for the festive period. The Galaxy M06 5G (6GB + 128GB) is available at Rs. 12,499, down from an MRP of Rs. 15,499, while the Galaxy M17 5G (6GB + 128GB) is listed at Rs. 15,499 against its Rs. 17,999 tag. At the premium end, the Galaxy A55 5G (12GB + 256GB) is priced at Rs. 30,999, significantly reduced from its MRP of Rs. 48,999. Additional benefits include up to 5 percent cashback on select credit cards and no-cost EMI on eligible purchases.

Dreame

Smart home brand Dreame Technology is also joining the festive season with discounts on cleaning appliances. The K10 Pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner is available at Rs. 19,999, down from Rs. 22,999, with no-cost EMI and bank offer support. The flagship X40 Ultra robotic vacuum - featuring 12,000Pa suction, automatic mop-lifting, hot water mop cleaning, and an auto-empty base - is also available with platform-specific discounts and partner offers during the sale period.

MSI

MSI is running its "Festival of Colors" campaign from March 1 to 10, covering both offline retail and e-commerce platforms. Across brand stores and authorised resellers, customers can avail EMI options of up to 18 months and a complimentary one-year warranty extension on select laptops and handheld devices - the latter also available through large format retailers Croma and Vijay Sales. On Flipkart and Amazon, select models are similarly eligible for the warranty extension, though EMI options are not available online during the promotional period. The offline lineup spans a wide range, from the flagship Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition priced at Rs. 6,29,990 to the budget-friendly Thin 15 at Rs. 80,990. Online, entry-level options start as low as Rs. 42,990 on Flipkart, while Amazon carries models such as the Cyborg 15 at Rs. 75,990.

Across categories, the Holi 2026 sales combine upfront price cuts with financing and cashback benefits, giving buyers multiple avenues to upgrade their tech before the festival.