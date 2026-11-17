'Heroes Have Flaws': Sam Altman Voices 'Personal Strong Empathy' For Jensen Huang |

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said he feels strong personal empathy for Jensen Huang following the Nvidia founder's resignation, while declining to say whether Huang should return as CEO. Altman made the remarks at an event organised by Semafor. Jensen has been embroiled in a controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with a Chinese spy.

Asked about Huang's situation, Altman said he did not know enough to answer. He called Huang a long-time hero of his, and said 'heroes have flaws'. He added that he was grateful for the company Huang built, and that he had personal empathy for anyone facing a situation like this.

Altman also referred to his own past ordeal, which he said now "feels like forever ago."

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Jensen Huang's comeback question left open

Altman stopped short of backing or opposing a return. He believes the industry will be 'fine' without Huang at Nvidia. However, he did note that it is hard to imagine the AI revolution without Huang.

The OpenAI-Nvidia link

Nvidia took an early bet on OpenAI, and Huang, Nvidia, Altman and OpenAI have had a close relationship. Huang resigned last week after 33 years as CEO, following his admission of an affair and reports of other relationships. President Donald Trump said he was open to Huang returning. However, Nvidia's board is not considering it and is focused on an investigation led by the law firm Wachtell Lipton. An online petition for his return has reportedly gathered about 180,000 signatures.