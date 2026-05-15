Heatwave In India: Top Handy Tech Gadgets For Cooling During Summer

India's summer of 2026 is turning brutal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions at isolated places over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, with maximum temperatures touching 41–45 degrees and showing no signs of easing soon. With the grid under pressure and AC units working overtime, staying cool has become a daily challenge. Whether you are outdoors, commuting, or working from home, these handy tech gadgets can offer some much-needed relief without burning a hole in your pocket.

1. Nuuk Personal Hand Fan with IceTouch - Rs. 2,299

A pocket-sized lifesaver for commutes and outdoor use, the Nuuk Personal Hand Fan features IceTouch technology that delivers a cool breeze on the go. Compact and rechargeable, it is easy to slip into a bag and pull out whenever the heat gets unbearable. This one is a must have.

2. OnePlus Freezing Point Magnetic Cooler (27W) - Rs. 1,799

Designed to snap magnetically onto your smartphone, the OnePlus Freezing Point Cooler actively brings down your phone's temperature during heavy usage or gaming sessions in the heat. At 27W cooling output, it is one of the more powerful portable phone coolers available at this price point.

3. Godrej Qube 30L Personal Cooling Solution - Rs. 7,153

The Godrej Qube is a compact 30-litre personal refrigerator ideal for bedrooms, dorm rooms, or small offices where a full-sized fridge is overkill. It keeps beverages, medicines, and snacks cool without taking up much space, making it a practical addition to any summer setup.

4. AGARO Regency Portable Ice Maker - Rs. 5,999

Never run out of ice again with the AGARO Regency, a countertop ice maker that produces a fresh batch of ice in under ten minutes. It is perfect for households that rely heavily on cold drinks and chilled water through the day, especially during peak afternoon heat.

5. HidrateSpark TAP Smart Water Bottle - Rs. 2,499

Staying hydrated is one of the most effective ways to beat a heatwave, and the HidrateSpark TAP tracks your water intake and syncs with your phone to remind you to drink up. Pair it with an insulated bottle to keep your water cold for hours longer, so every sip is as refreshing as the first.

6. Cooling Towel - Rs. 200 to Rs. 300

Simple, affordable, and surprisingly effective, a cooling towel works by leveraging evaporation. When soaked in cold water, wrung out, and placed on the neck, wrists, or forehead, it draws heat away from the body rapidly, providing instant relief. It is an ideal companion for outdoor workouts, walks, or anyone who needs quick cooling without electricity.