Happy New Year 2026: 10 AI Prompts To Create Viral Images Using Gemini Nano Banana Or ChatGPT

As the world counts down the final hours of 2025, social media feeds will soon be exploding with stunning AI-generated New Year 2026 celebrations. From cinematic selfies transformed into epic posters to pure generative fireworks spectacles, tools like Google's Gemini AI and ChatGPT are making it easier than ever to craft shareable, viral content.

1. Whether you're using Gemini for photo editing (upload a clear selfie or group photo first) or ChatGPT for pure image generation via DALL-E, these prompts deliver eye-catching results.

2. For Gemini Nano Banana edits, experts recommend adding this enhancer to any prompt - "keep the same faces, ultra-realistic skin, cinematic New Year 2026 party lighting, fireworks and confetti."

Here are 10 trending AI prompts to help you go viral this New Year's Eve.

1. 2025 to 2026 cinematic transition

An ultra-realistic split-screen cinematic image symbolising the shift from 2025 to 2026. On the left, the uploaded person walks away beneath a stormy sky with lightning and rain, a '2025' billboard glowing in tense blue-grey tones. On the right, the same person moves forward toward the camera in warm golden sunlight, a '2026' sign and city skyline behind them. Strong lighting contrast creates an emotional before-and-after story.

2. Friends Celebrating New Year Together, Party Vibes (upload a group photo, alongside the below prompt)

Group of friends celebrating New Year 2026, confetti in the air, vibrant party lighting, joyful expressions, dynamic composition, realistic style, 8K.

3. Romantic couple celebrating New Year 2026 with fireworks

Romantic couple celebrating New Year 2026, fireworks exploding in the night sky, soft cinematic lighting, elegant outfits, dreamy atmosphere, ultra-detailed, 8K.

4. New Year 2026 by the ocean. Bidding farewell to 2025 in a dramatic manner

Ultra-realistic 8K cinematic top-down aerial portrait. A person at the shoreline in a soaked white shirt, dark waves crashing, high-contrast monochrome with golden-hour glow. Bold typography: '2025' transitioning to '6,' with 'GOODBYE' in yellow.

5. Happy New Year 2026 family portrait, cozy indoor celebration

Happy New Year 2026 family portrait, cozy living room, soft warm lighting, festive decorations, candid smiles, realistic photography, 8K.

6. Elegant party portrait, New Year 2026 celebration outfit

Elegant party portrait of a person in New Year 2026 celebration outfit, sparkling lights, festive background, cinematic lighting, 8K.

7. Wishing Happy New Year 2026 with a glass clock overlay

Macro close-up of a luxury transparent glass watch at midnight, reflection showing blurry vibrant fireworks celebration. Foreground: hand holding champagne glass. Overlay glowing gold '2026' floating in air. Hyper-realistic, warm golden lighting.

8. Happy New Year 2026 portrait with fireworks background

Portrait of a person celebrating New Year 2026, fireworks in background, warm festive lighting, cinematic style, 8K.

9. New Year’s Eve 2026 party scene

Crowd celebrating New Year 2026, colorful confetti falling, party lights, joyous atmosphere, cinematic style, 8K.

10. Happy New Year 2026 Instagram story

Happy New Year 2026 Instagram story visual, colorful fireworks, festive vibe, cinematic style, 8K.

Paste these prompts directly into Google Gemini Nano Banana or ChatGPT Images, alongside your preferred uploaded image, and see them transform like magic. With just a few hours to go for New Year's Eve, we'd recommend you keep your creations ready beforehand.