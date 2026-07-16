Gujarat Launches Robofest 6.0 With ₹5 Crore Prize Pool To Accelerate AI, Robotics & STEM Innovation | Video | X / @InfoGujcost

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has launched the sixth edition of 'Robofest Gujarat', a national-level robotics competition carrying a total prize pool of Rs five crore, as the state seeks to strengthen innovation and skill development in artificial intelligence, robotics and other advanced technology sectors.

The competition, Robofest Gujarat 6.0, was launched in Gandhinagar on Wednesday by Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

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The event also saw the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at expanding drone research infrastructure and promoting technology commercialisation.

Addressing the launch, Modhwadia said Gujarat had evolved beyond its traditional industrial strengths to become a hub for emerging technology sectors.

"Gujarat has today emerged from being a state with traditional infrastructure into a global hub for high-tech 'sunrise sectors' such as semiconductors, robotics, artificial intelligence and hyperscale data centres," he said.

The minister noted that the Gujarat Department of Science and Technology, established in 2006 under the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, is now working across 11 major verticals, including space technology, biotechnology and the upcoming Quantum Mission.

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"Science education had undergone a significant transformation, with students now building sophisticated robots integrating mechanical, electrical and information technology through platforms such as Robofest," he said.

Highlighting the growing role of robotics, Modhwadia said the technology had become essential not only for scientific research but also for healthcare and national security.

Referring to recent medical achievements, he said: "Seven complex liver transplants had been successfully performed using robotic surgery at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC)."

He added that modern warfare was increasingly being conducted using advanced robots, drones and remotely operated weapon systems, making self-reliance in robotic engineering vital for protecting the country's sovereignty and border security.

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The minister also said India, which had limited presence in semiconductor manufacturing until 2022, was now positioned to become a significant global player with Gujarat making a major contribution.

According to him, six of the country's 12 major semiconductor projects currently under development are located in Gujarat.

He added that India was also preparing to become a leading destination for hyperscale data centres over the next five years through substantial investment.

"This scientific evolution and the innovative ideas of young people must be transformed into startups and commercial ventures if the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047' is to be realised," he said.

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The competition's theme this year is "AI-Powered Robotics Innovation Challenge", with the objective of encouraging artificial intelligence and robotics skills among young students and preparing researchers capable of competing globally.

The Rs five-crore prize fund will support winners and prototype developers across different stages of the competition. The event will be conducted at two levels.

The junior category is open to students from Classes 9 to 12, as well as ITI and diploma students, while the senior category is open to first, second and third-year undergraduate students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Participants will progress through three competitive stages before the grand finale, expected to be held in February 2027.

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During the programme, GUJCOST signed an MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to establish a statewide 'Drone Laboratory Network'.

RRU Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Kalpesh Vadhera said the initiative would create a hub-and-spoke network of drone laboratories and training facilities across Gujarat, supporting education, security, skill development and innovation.

"Today we are witnessing a technological revolution driven by artificial intelligence, robotics and drones. This partnership will build a drone training ecosystem and laboratories across Gujarat while preparing a skilled workforce, researchers and technology leaders," he said.

A second MoU was signed between GUJCOST and the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) to promote technology transfer, intellectual property protection, licensing support and industry-academia collaboration involving universities, research institutions, startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

NRDC Chairman and Managing Director Bijay Kumar Sahu described the agreement as "not merely a partnership, but an opportunity to co-create and celebrate innovation for nation-building".

"NRDC's objective was to establish 'Mind to Market' and 'Lab to Land' connectivity. Indigenous technology development was essential to reduce dependence on imported technologies and support the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

GUJCOST Director General Digvijaysinh Jadeja said: "Robofest Gujarat is the state government's flagship robotics programme and that the newly signed agreements would provide students with greater opportunities in practical education, engineering, research, design and entrepreneurship."

The programme also featured live demonstrations of award-winning robots developed by winners of Robofest Gujarat 5.0, allowing students and invited guests to observe robotics applications designed to address real-world challenges.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)