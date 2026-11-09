GTA 6 Pre-Loading Opens In India Tonight: PS5 At Midnight, Xbox Timings & Tips To Download

Players in India can start downloading Grand Theft Auto 6 on their consoles from the early hours of Tuesday, November 10, nine days before the game goes on sale. Rockstar Games is releasing the first instalment in the series since GTA V, which came out 13 years ago.

PS5 owners get in first

Rockstar says PlayStation 5 pre-loading goes live at midnight local time in each region. In India, the download unlocks at 12:00 AM IST on November 10 for anyone who has pre-ordered the digital edition.

Xbox players wait a few hours

Xbox Series X and S owners get a single global start time instead of a regional one. Their pre-load opens at 12:00 AM GMT, which is 5:30 AM IST.

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Clear 212GB before you start

Rockstar has said the pre-load needs up to 212GB of free space. Players with smaller drives should clear room or add storage before the download begins.

Launch date and boxed copies

The game releases worldwide on November 19, with India's launch at 12:00 AM IST. Physical editions, which are expected to come with a download code rather than a disc, are due at retailers from November 12.

Pricing in India

Pre-orders are open for both editions through the console makers' online stores. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 5,999 and the Ultimate Edition at Rs. 7,499.

PC version and online hints

A PC release is expected in the first quarter of 2027, though Rockstar has not confirmed it. Some players have also spotted code strings in the game, such as "joinSession", "launchActivity" and "launchMultiplayerActivity", which they read as signs of an online mode. Rockstar has not confirmed a PC or online version.