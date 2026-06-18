Google's June 2026 Update Rolling Out To Pixel Phones: Here's What's New & How To Update

Google has rolled out its biggest software update of 2026 for Pixel devices and it is not a routine patch. The update brings the stable public release of Android 17 alongside a wave of new features spanning AI-powered creativity tools, smarter multitasking, expanded safety capabilities, and improved calling features. The rollout will happen in phases over the coming weeks.

Google Pixel June update: What's new?

1. Screen reactions: One of the most creator-friendly additions is Screen Reactions, a Pixel-first experience that builds a selfie camera overlay directly into screen recordings. Previously, users needed third-party apps to stitch reaction videos over screen captures. Now, it is all native.

2. AI Video Creation with Gemini Omni: Gemini Omni now brings text-to-video creation to Pixel. Users can blend text, images, and existing video clips to produce high-quality videos, start from scratch, remix their camera roll, or use a premade template.

3. Custom Music with Lyria 3: Music generation has arrived on Pixel through Lyria 3, accessible within the Gemini app. Users can describe a concept or upload a photo, and Gemini will generate an original audio track complete with lyrics.

4. App Bubbles for Multitasking: Android 17 introduces App Bubbles, a feature that lets users turn any app into a compact, floating window. A long press on any app icon converts it into a bubble that floats over other apps, making it easier to reference maps, watch tutorials, or check notes without switching screens. On the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, bubbles dock in a dedicated bubble bar at the bottom of the unfolded display. Bubbles support up to five apps at a time and are available on all Android 17 Pixel phones and folds.

5. Expanded Voice Translate: Voice Translate, which uses advanced speech-to-speech technology to translate calls in real time while preserving the caller's voice, is now available on the Pixel 10a.

6. Take a Message, Custom Greetings, and Manual Call Screen in India: Take a Message, which provides a real-time text transcript of voicemails and AI-generated suggested follow-up actions, is expanding to new markets. Alongside this, Custom Greetings now allows users to record a personalised outgoing audio message for callers. Separately, Manual Call Screen is now available for Pixel 10-series users in India.

7. Emergency sharing now linked to detection features: Google has integrated Emergency Sharing directly into its core detection features- Car Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Loss of Pulse Detection.

8. Other new features: Quick Share's AirDrop compatibility now extends to the Pixel 8a and 9a. Magic Cue, Google's contextual suggestion tool for messaging apps, is rolling out to Snapchat conversations over the next few weeks for Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold users.

Google Pixel June update: Compatible devices

Every officially supported Pixel phone is eligible for the June 2026 Pixel Drop, which effectively serves as the stable public release of Android 17. The full list of compatible devices is:

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

Note that while all these devices receive Android 17, not every feature will be available on every model. AI-intensive features like Gemini Intelligence require high-end hardware — specifically a flagship-grade processor, at least 12GB of RAM, and support for Gemini Nano v3 — and will not be available on older Pixel generations. Feature availability also varies by region and language.

Google Pixel June update: How to update?

Checking for the June 2026 Pixel Drop is straightforward. On any compatible Pixel device:

1. Open the Settings app

2. Scroll down and tap System

3. Tap Software updates

4. Tap System update

5. Tap Check for update

Since the update is being rolled out in phases, it may not appear immediately on every device. If the update is not yet available, checking back after a day or two is advisable. The update weighs approximately 1.5GB to 3GB depending on the device, so downloading over Wi-Fi or a strong 5G connection is strongly recommended to avoid excess data consumption and to ensure a stable download.