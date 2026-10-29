Google Unveils Gemini 4 Carbon, Claims Strong Cybersecurity Benchmarks

Google Unveils Gemini 4 Carbon, Claims Top Spot On AI Analysis Index |

Google has unveiled Gemini 4 Carbon, its latest frontier AI model, two weeks after introducing Gemini 4 Argon. The launch steps up competition with OpenAI and Anthropic in coding and cybersecurity systems. Google says Carbon ranks first on version 5.0 of the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index with a score of 59.

Gains in coding and agentic tasks

Google reports significant gains in coding, agentic tasks and cybersecurity defence. It says it used feedback on the previous launch to improve Carbon in coding, agentic and scientific work, as well as full-stack web development and multimodal understanding. On WebDev Arena, the model gained 89 Elo points to reach fourth place with 1769. The company says Carbon is built for complex, long-running engineering and coding tasks.

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Cybersecurity benchmarks

Cybersecurity is the main focus of the release. Google reports 88.2% on SEC-bench Pro for finding vulnerabilities, 54.8 percent on ExploitGym for exploitation and 71.0 percent on CWE-bench for patching. It also says Carbon produces secure code at more than twice the success rate of Gemini 4 Argon on internal benchmarks. These figures are Google's own claims, and independent testing has not yet been published.

Limited access through the Fairwind Program

Carbon is first going to a subset of cybersecurity defenders through Google's Fairwind Program, while the company continues to test safeguards. Google has not said when wider access will follow.

Pricing

Google said Carbon will cost $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, matching the introductory pricing of Gemini 4 Argon.

Alphabet's third-quarter results

The launch came on the same day Alphabet reported its third-quarter earnings. Revenue rose 25% to $127.58 billion from $102.35 billion a year earlier, and Google Cloud revenue grew 103% on demand for AI infrastructure and solutions. Cloud revenue more than doubled to $30.71 billion from $15.16 billion. Profit, however, declined. Net income fell to $26.17 billion from $34.98 billion a year earlier, as higher expenses weighed on earnings.